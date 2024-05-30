Zac Gallen Exits Game in First Inning vs Mets
Arizona Diamondbacks ace Zac Gallen exited today's game in the first inning at Citi Field. Right-hander Bryce Jarvis entered from the bullpen with a runner on first and an 0-1 count. Arizona's ace only threw six pitches before walking off the field with a trainer with an apparent limp.
Per the D-backs, Gallen left the game with a right hamstring strain.
Gallen had allowed a leadoff single to Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor, then, on the first pitch to DJ Stewart, came up gimpy off the release. It appeared to be that his leg was offering some discomfort once again.
He had experienced an injury to the same hamstring against the Seattle Mariners on April 26th. He had gotten off to a decent start in that contest, before leaving after five innings, and his subsequent start was pushed out to May 7th, although no time was spent on the injured list.
Gallen had made four starts between then and today's game, without much sign that suggested his issue had been more serious than originally thought.
Gallen has pitched well in 2024, and the D-backs, who are just 1-4 in their last five games, were in desperate need of a Quality Start from their ace to get back on track.
Jarvis was able to get out of the first inning without allowing a run. It will be a bullpen game for the remainder of the night.