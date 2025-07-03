Can D-backs' Brandon Pfaadt Deliver Series Win vs Giants?
The Arizona Diamondbacks will look for a series win over the San Francisco Giants in the finale of a four-game set Thursday. It will be up to right-hander Brandon Pfaadt to help deliver a critical series win.
The Diamondbacks are an even 43-43 after dropping game three Wednesday, while the Giants improved to 46-41.
Arizona has guaranteed at least a split of the series after winning the first two. Regardless of Thursday's outcome, they will still hold the season series and tiebreaker over San Francisco for the time being.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt appears to be slowly finding his way out of his recent rough patch. After his ERA ballooned up to 5.65, he slowly began to put forward better results in the month of June.
However, he has not recorded an out in the sixth inning since May 25, and has given up multiple runs in every start since. With that said, he was able to showcase improved command and collect swing-and-miss his last time out.
He's allowed two runs over five innings in three of his last four starts, but has still been hit relatively hard. He'll need to limit that hard contact Thursday.
Pfaadt was bit for a grand slam against the Giants on May 13 — a game in which he also issued three walks in four innings.
The Diamondbacks are familiar with San Francisco's starter. Veteran left-hander and former Diamondback Robbie Ray has enjoyed a resurgent year for San Francisco in his age-33 season. He's pitched to a 2.75 ERA with peripheral metrics that stand up.
Ray has been worth +10 Pitching Run Value per Statcast, with most of that coming on his four-seam fastball. He relies on that mid-90s pitch 53% of the time, with a hard slider coming in second. He also throws a curve and changeup on occasion.
Ray has been excellent at collecting whiffs and strikeouts. He boasts a K/9 rate north of 10, striking out 110 in 98.1 innings against 38 walks.
He'll be a tough offering for Arizona. The last time they saw Ray (also on May 13), they managed three runs on seven hits and three walks, but failed to truly blow the game open as he punched out nine D-backs hitters on the way to a Quality Start and the win.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpen
The D-backs were able to keep most of their bullpen shelved in Wednesday's loss. Kyle Backhus and Shelby Miller each pitched, but Miller threw just five pitches. Jake Woodford made his debut with Arizona and threw 53 pitches in two innings, giving up two runs.
The Giants had to use five relievers, including all three back-end arms in Randy Rodriguez, Tyler Rogers and closer Camilo Doval. Doval threw 29 pitches in two innings and may be down.