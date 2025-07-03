Diamondbacks Squander Opportunity in Extra-Inning Loss vs Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks dropped a tight contest to the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday night, losing by a score of 6-5. Ketel Marte hit a game-tying two-run homer in the ninth inning, but it wasn't enough to avoid the loss in extra innings.
Geraldo Perdomo worked a leadoff single against Giants closer Camilo Doval to open the ninth, reaching base for the fifth time — a career high. Marte followed that up with a blast to right field, just hours after being named the National League's starting second baseman for the 2025 All-Star Game.
But the D-backs would not be able to collect the walk-off win. The would make three straight outs to end the ninth, Shelby Miller allowed the ghost runner to score in the 10th, and Arizona could not score their own ghost runner in the home half.
"It was a hard-fought game," said manager Torey Lovullo postgame. "I was proud of the way we just kept coming back and all the way to the final out I felt like we were going to tie that score, and unfortunately we couldn't get it done."
The D-backs fall back to .500 at 43-43, and the Giants improve to 46-41.
Arizona Diamondbacks Merrill Kelly Delivers Quality Start
Merrill Kelly was jumped on early, and appeared to be headed for a rough start. He gave up a solo home run to the leadoff batter and an RBI triple to the slumping Jung Hoo Lee. That spotted the Giants an early 2-0 lead.
Kelly would settle in just enough to pitch six innings, allowing three earned runs on five hits and three walks. San Francisco was able to hit 10 balls off Kelly with an exit velocity of 100 MPH or more, but six went for outs.
Kelly was able to work out of base traffic, but a sharp single up the right field line by Rafael Devers plated a leadoff double in the fifth inning. Still, Kelly recorded his 10th Quality Start of the season, and gave his team a shot to win.
"Not bad, but not great," Kelly said of his outing. "I feel like the last couple starts I've kind of just been in between on some timing stuff.
"If I try to execute a pitch and it doesn't go there, even though I got an out, I'm okay with the out always. But I know in the long-term... I always acknowledge myself that it needs to be better.
"Obviously, Quality Start, I'll take it every day of the week. It gave our team a chance to stay in that ballgame and have [Marte] hit that homer," Kelly said.
Behind Kelly, newest Diamondback Jake Woodford made his debut with the club. His outing was not particularly positive, as he threw 34 pitches in the eighth inning, allowing three hits, a walk and two runs to extend the Giants lead to 5-2.
Woodford would come back out for the ninth, giving up another hit, but maintaining the score.
"Our bullpen's a little fatigued right now, a little tired," Lovullo said. "Some guys were unavailable, and that's why I sold out in the fifth inning. I needed to take the lead to go with positive role guys."
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Squanders Opportunities
The Diamondbacks' offense had no shortage of baserunners. They recorded 11 hits and five walks, but stranded 10 and went 2-for12 with runners in scoring position.
They had multiple opportunities to turn the game around prior to the ninth inning. In the bottom of the fourth, Arizona stranded a leadoff double by Pavin Smith.
An inning later, Alek Thomas crushed his fifth homer of the season to make it 3-1. The D-backs would go on to load the bases without recording an out on a pair of walks and a single, but one run on a sacrifice fly by Josh Naylor would be the only reward.
Naylor would later ground into a double play into end the seventh, stranding runners at first and third. A Jake McCarthy RBI single would bring home a third D-backs run in the eighth, but that was it for Arizona's scoring.
McCarthy is riding a six-game hitting streak since being recalled. He went 2-for-5 on the night. Perdomo was 3-for-3 with two walks, reaching base a career-high five times.
Naylor singled and brought home a run in his first game back in the lineup after battling neck stiffness.
The Diamondbacks will get another shot at a series win Thursday behind Brandon Pfaadt. They'll face former Diamondback Robbie Ray at 6:40 p.m.