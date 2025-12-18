D-backs' Michael Soroka Addresses One Major Concern

The Arizona Diamondbacks took a risk when they signed right-hander Michael Soroka this offseason, even if they only committed to a one-year, $7.5 million deal

Soroka is an arm that comes with some upside. His 4.52 ERA in 2025 was backed by a 3.45 expected ERA, and he does have an All-Star season on his resume.

But Soroka does have a red flag — a lengthy history of injuries. He's spent significant time down on the IL in each of his past three seasons, and has only managed to pitch over 90 innings one time in his major league career.

But Arizona was comfortable enough with that history to pull the trigger on the move. And on Tuesday, the right-hander bluntly addressed that concern in his introductory press conference.

"There were some things as far as internal health that I think we've kind of figured out," he said.

"We'd had some things that I've been dealing with for a long time that I didn't really understand and didn't really know about until this past year. We figured that out. And I think that's going to be one really big key is just being able to actually recover and not deal with a ton of inflammation at all times.

"Ultimately, that's kind of where injuries have added up for me, is just chronic inflammation and the ability to clear that. I think what I was dealing with had a really big part in that," he said.

Soroka said he's made some tweaks to his delivery to try and create a more efficient, less-taxing motion to remain as healthy as possible.

"You change things, you work on new ways to do things efficiently. And I think that all kind of started to come into place and this was kind of the last key. ... My training staff here has actually always been in Chandler, Arizona. So I get to work with them a little more closely," he said.

"They've done really well with showing me some things with shoulder health and how to really bulletproof that. I think we've talked endlessly about injuries in baseball in general and why it's happening and why guys are throwing harder. And the answer isn't necessarily to throw less hard, it's to be able to give yourself the best chance to be out there and bulletproof it.

"I think we've done a good job addressing those things, and it's a process. I think that's ultimately the number one goal is to just be out there all year. Be out there all year and throw a lot of innings and I think we'll be in a good place," Soroka said.

The D-backs need innings out of Soroka, perhaps more than anything else, given how much their rotation has thinned out. If he is able to maintain his health and deliver a large chunk of coverage, his contract may look quite valuable.

