Diamondbacks Continue Concerning Trend in Loss to Tigers
Eugenio Suárez tossed his bat to the ground and shouted in frustration as he flied out weakly in the fourth inning — a center-cut slider he might've sent 450 feet no more than a week ago.
It was a shocking, uncharacteristic outburst. But it perfectly encapsulated the current state of the Arizona Diamondbacks, as they lost yet another abysmal contest, falling to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 5-1 on Monday.
Suárez would later exit the game after being hit on the hand with a pitch in the ninth inning. No update has been provided as of this writing.
They fall to 51-56, and have scored just two runs in their last 38 innings of play.
Eduardo Rodriguez was not particularly sharp, but once again suffered from poor defense and some batted ball luck. Arizona's lone run came in the form of an eighth-inning solo homer.
Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Rodriguez Makes Uneven Start
Rodriguez, who delivered an excellent 6.1-inning shutout his last time up, did not look his best against his former team.
Rodriguez pitched six innings, giving up five runs on eight hits and two walks. It was, however, difficult to put all five on his shoulders.
In the first inning, Rodriguez dialed up an inning-ending double play. Geraldo Perdomo was slow to make the throw to second, allowing the runner to beat out the turn to first.
Two pitches later, a high fly ball clanked off the glove of Lourdes Gurriel Jr., as he, Perdomo and Alek Thomas converged in no-man's land, setting the Tigers up with a 1-0 lead.
"Those are the things that really eat at me," said manager Torey Lovullo to Dbacks.TV's Todd Walsh postgame. "Those are unacceptable behaviors.
"We've got to be better. That's the bottom line. We've got to make that play. ... When the ball goes up, they're a little blinded. It's a deep backdrop. There's a lot that happens color-wise between the ball and the backdrop. But that's not an excuse. We've got to find a way to make that play," Lovullo said.
Rodriguez would give up another run in the second, two more in the fourth, and a solo homer in the sixth. That gave Detroit a 5-0 lead that would be more than enough to overcome a slumping D-backs' lineup.
Three of the eight hits Rodriguez allowed were hit softer than 80 MPH, but he also gave up six batted balls of 100 MPH or harder.
Kendall Graveman threw a scoreless seventh, and Kyle Backhus struck out the side after giving up a bloop single in the eighth.
Diamondbacks' Offense Continues Downward Spiral
The Diamondbacks have not been able to build innings in their past two series. They've now scored two runs in their last four games.
Tigers rookie right-hander Troy Melton carved up Arizona for seven innings, giving up five hits (all singles) and striking out five without giving up a walk or earned run.
The D-backs' only run of the night came in the eighth as Thomas knocked his sixth homer of the season to right field.
Ketel Marte went 2-for-4, but Arizona had just three at-bats with runners in scoring position, going 0-for-3 and stranding five.
The D-backs had runners at the corners with one out in the ninth, but Gurriel hit into a game-ending double play.