Diamondbacks Desperate to Halt Losing Streak Behind Ryne Nelson
The Arizona Diamondbacks' free-fall from contention continued on Tuesday, losing 12-2 to the Detroit Tigers. Arizona will attempt to halt their four-game skid and salvage the series finale at Comerica Park, first pitch at 10:10 a.m. MST.
After losing seven of their last eight ballgames, the D-backs are now 51-57 and have dropped out of the playoff race. The focus now is on the trade deadline and who will be traded from among Merrill Kelly, Zac Gallen and Eugenio Suarez.
The Tigers meanwhile have won three in a row following a long cold streak, and have a commanding nine-game lead in the AL Central.
Diamondbacks and Tigers Pitching Matchup
Ryne Nelson began the season as a long man out of the bullpen, making a spot start here and there. But once Corbin Burnes went down with a season-ending elbow injury in early June, Nelson has stepped in and been lights out.
Starting on June 13, over eight starts, 45.1 innings, Nelson has a 1.99 ERA. That's accompanied by a 3.97 FIP, suggesting some good fortune on balls in play. But Nelson has taken the approach of attacking the zone and inducing weak contact on his fastball at the top of the zone.
Nelson's most recent start was against the weak-hitting Pirates, who he threw six shutout innings against, allowing just one hit.
The Tigers have been swinging aggressive bats in this series, and doing a lot of damage. Nelson will need to be able to land his secondary stuff, as if he is too fastball heavy against this team, he could suffer a similar fate as Brandon Pfaadt.
The Tigers beat up Pfaadt for seven runs on 11 hits, including three homers in 4.2 innings.
Chris Paddack is making his debut for the Tigers. He came over in a trade from the Minnesota Twins on Monday in exchange for catching prospect Enrique Jimenez.
Diamondbacks fans might remember Paddack's sensational rookie season with the Padres back in 2019, when he went 9-7 with a 3.33 ERA in 26 starts.
Injury and underperformance have plagued him ever since, however, as he's posted a 4.91 ERA over the last six seasons over just 77 starts.
His 111 innings pitched in 2025 mark the most since his rookie year, but they just have not been that effective, as evidenced by his 4.95 ERA and 4.40 FIP.
He's still primarily a fastball/changeup pitcher, and he averages 93.8 MPH on the four-seamer still. He'll mix in some curves and sliders as well. He last faced the Diamondbacks in 2021.
Diamondbacks at Tigers Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
Eugenio Suarez is back in the lineup for Arizona after suffering a bruised index finger on a hit-by-pitch Monday night. It remains to be seen if he will be moved prior to Thursday's 3:00 p.m. EST, 12:00 p.m. MST trade deadline.
Diamondbacks and Tigers bullpens
The D-backs knocked Tuesday's starter out of the game in the second inning, but somehow they were the ones that lost 12-2. Newcomer Brandyn Garcia was tagged for three earned runs on four hits while recording only one out. Brandon Woodford and John Curtiss both pitched as well.
Kevin Ginkel is fully rested, but the way the Diamondbacks' offense has been going, it's been impossible to get him into a game for a save chance since last Friday.
The Tigers used four relievers on Tuesday but lefty Brant Hurter went 3.1 innings, saving the rest of the pend from too much work. Closer Will Vest recorded a save on Monday, and is available for Wednesday's finale.