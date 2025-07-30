Diamondbacks' Pitchers Blown Up in Gut-Punch Loss to Tigers
The Arizona Diamondbacks cannot get out of their own way. On Tuesday, they lost to the Detroit Tigers by a score of 12-2 despite numerous early opportunities to take (and protect) the lead.
The Diamondbacks' spiral continues, and they fall to six games under .500 at 51-57. They have sealed their own fate as the July 31 Trade Deadline approaches.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Blown Up
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt did not appear to be heading toward what would be considered a blowup start, but a middle-inning meltdown prevented him (and the Diamondbacks) from securing a win.
He pitched 4.2 innings, giving up 11 hits and seven earned runs while striking out three.
He looked to be in solid command for the first three innings, going scoreless and working out of minor base traffic. That completely fell apart in the fourth and fifth innings, as he was bit for seven earned runs.
After a leadoff double, single and stolen base in the fourth, Pfaadt had catcher Dillon Dingler in a 1-2 count with two outs.
One pitch away from stranding the runners, Pfaadt served up a poorly-placed sweeper for a two-run single.
From there, he broke down even further. He gave up three home runs in the fifth for a 7-2 deficit, ending all hope of the D-backs squeaking out a win.
Recently-acquired left-hander Brandyn Garcia had a rough night, allowing three earned runs while only getting one out across two innings.
Jake Woodford gave up a hit and a run, and John Curtiss threw a scoreless seventh. Catcher Jose Herrera pitched the eighth and gave up a run on two hits.
While most of Arizona's pitchers did not execute particularly well, the Tigers simply could not stop hitting everything that came to them. It was that kind of night.
Bafflingly, the D-backs did not issue a single base on balls, but allowed a collective 19 hits.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Falls Flat Again
The D-backs' offense has managed to plate just four runs in its past five games. Despite putting up heavy base traffic against right-hander Casey Mize in the first and second innings, Arizona's offense could only manage a pair of runs.
Corbin Carroll led off the game with his MLB-leading 14th triple. Ketel Marte singled him home. Arizona would load the bases, but fail to score a second run.
Per the Diamondbacks, Carroll is the eighth player in MLB history to post three-plus 20-homer, 10-triple seasons.
In the second inning, nearly the same scenario arose. With loaded bases and one out, the D-backs got only one run on a sacrifice fly by Geraldo Perdomo.
Despite chasing Mize after forcing him to throw 59 pitches over 1.2 innings, Arizona put forward another brutal overall offensive performance, as they managed only one baserunner over their next three innings.
That baserunner was Marte, who singled and took second base on an aggressive tag. Marte would then take off for third, and was thrown out by left-hand reliever Brant Hurter. Arizona had only two total hits in innings 3-9.
Carroll and Marte each finished 2-for-5. Jake McCarthy had the only other hit of the night, a double.