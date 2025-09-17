Diamondbacks Face Future Hall of Famer in Search of Huge Sweep
The Arizona Diamondbacks took a thrilling walk-off victory on Tuesday night, completing a series win over the San Francisco Giants and earning the season tiebreaker.
On Wednesday at 12:40 p.m., they'll go for what could be a season-altering sweep. But they'll have to get through a future Hall of Famer, first.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
RHP Justin Verlander (3.94 ERA) vs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.31 ERA)
Justin Verlander might not be pitching like his former unhittable self, but he's still found success this season despite some bumps in the road.
His last four starts have been excellent. Verlander has allowed just three earned runs in his last 24 innings, including seven innings of one-run baseball and a six-inning shutout in back-to-back performances.
The 42-year-old has a career ERA of 3.13 against the D-backs, and that's counting the eight-run affair in which Pavin Smith took him deep twice. Smith is also on the 60-day IL and won't be returning this season.
Verlander's fastball still sits in the mid-90s, tunneling with his hard slider and trademark slow, looping curve. He also throws a changeup, and has begun utilizing a sweeper on occasion this season.
Opponents are hitting .338 off the curve this season and slugging all of his top three most-utilized pitches north of .400.
Brandon Pfaadt has been stuck in a rut. His location has been poor, and his results are generally matching the eye test.
He turned in six innings of one-run baseball on September 6, but gave up 15 runs over 11.2 innings in the three starts surrounding his positive one.
But it's not just about Pfaadt turning himself around. The Diamondbacks need a heroic effort in a massive game three. Pfaadt has been known to deliver in some of the highest-pressure situations, but the pressure will be on Wednesday.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
The D-backs' bullpen put on a show Tuesday, pitching four hitless, walkless, scoreless innings. John Curtiss, Brandyn Garcia, Ryan Thompson and Andrew Saalfrank all worked, though none threw more than 13 pitches.
Arizona's bullpen is fatigued and often unreliable, but they'll look to find a way for one more game.
The Giants emptied their leverage bullpen in search of a win. Instead, closer Ryan Walker was walked off without recording an out in the ninth inning. Trevor McDonald, Joey Lucchesi and Jose Butto each pitched, with Lucchesi working a back-to-back and Butto throwing 1.2 innings.
Giants manager Bob Melvin will likely be quite thin in his relief options.