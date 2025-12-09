Former Diamondbacks Infielder Lands New Role with Arizona

Former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Lamb had been officially retired for mere days. Now, he'll begin a new chapter in his baseball journey — this time as a member of the D-backs' player development staff.

According to a recent report from MLB.com's Steve Gilbert, Lamb will make his return to Arizona in a player dev role.

Former Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Lamb Joins Coaching Staff

Jul 30, 2020; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Jake Lamb against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the home opener at Chase Field. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

"A familiar face will be returning to the with former 3B Jake Lamb joining the player development staff. He will mainly work with position players in the organization and also spend some time with Major Leaguers," Gilbert wrote in a post on X/Twitter.

As of this writing, it's unclear exactly what Lamb's official role or title will become as a member of Arizona's coaching staff, but it appears he'll work with both prospects and major league players in the player development department.

Lamb was drafted by the D-backs in the sixth round, all the way back in 2012. He would go on to spend two years working his way up Arizona's farm system before emerging as a major-leaguer in 2014.

From that point on, Lamb spent parts of seven seasons with the Diamondbacks, turning in close to eight WAR and making the All-Star Game in the 2017 campaign. Lamb hit for an .844 OPS, 30 homers and 105 RBI in that career season.

His time with the D-backs came to an end in 2020, when he was designated for assignment in mid-September.

He was picked up by the then-Oakland Athletics for the remainder of that year, but found himself on the major league roster of five different teams between 2021 and 2023. Lamb spent time with the White Sox, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Mariners and Angels.

For his major league career, Lamb owns a .235/.326/.427 slash line, a .753 OPS, 96 homers and 342 RBI.

Most recently, Lamb signed a minor league contract with the San Francisco Giants, hitting .240/.352/.353 in 45 games with their Triple-A club.

Earlier this past week, the 35-year-old infielder made the decision to retire. But with his new role incoming, he won't have much downtime from baseball.

The Diamondbacks are in the midst of a tough offseason, needing numerous roster additions to compete in the 2026 season. While he won't provide much to Arizona in terms of on-field reinforcements, the D-backs are adding Lamb back to their organization.

