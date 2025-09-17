Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Reacts to First Career Walk-Off
It was the biggest (check) swing of Jordan Lawlar's young career.
With the Arizona Diamondbacks in the thick of the playoff chase, loaded bases in front of him, and no outs in the ninth inning, Lawlar chopped a 44 MPH ground ball past San Francisco Giants closer Ryan Walker.
The eventual throw home wasn't close to beating Corbin Carroll, and the Diamondbacks walked off the Giants, pulling to within 1.5 games of a Wild Card berth and earning the tiebreaker over San Francisco. It was Lawlar's first major league walk-off, and it delivered a massive series win.
"Those are the moments we dream of as we're kids coming up," Lawlar said to D-backs.TV's Jody Jackson on the postgame broadcast.
Lawlar later spoke at length with reporters following his huge moment.
"I just wanted to put the ball in play," Lawlar said. "That's really all I was trying to do. Just put the ball in play. I saw the slider come a little out front and I just tried to put the bat on the ball and that's what happened. I ran as fast as I could."
"It's just like you black out. I saw Blaze at second. I saw the whole team come in. I was just looking for guys and then Blaze gave me the point to kind of get me back in the moment and then I jumped up with him and we just had fun." Lawlar said.
Lawlar said it meant "everything" to be able to contribute to his team winning a baseball game the way he did Tuesday, especially after such a lengthy struggle to begin his 2025 major league season.
"You want to put on this jersey and you want to represent your team," he said. "You want to represent the Diamondbacks and all the trust and belief they put into me and I put back into them. It's about our relationship and we're going to keep working.
"That goes for everybody in this clubhouse, too. We all come to the field ready to work and we have one goal in mind and that's to win," Lawlar said.
His teammate — utilityman Blaze Alexander — had full confidence in Lawlar's ability to come through in that moment.
"I knew he was going to do it," Alexander said. "I've played with him too many times in Reno. He gets the job done in those situations. ... I was the first guy to run, jump at him. I'm ecstatic for him."
Manager Torey Lovullo described Lawlar's moment from his perspective.
"That was great. ... He's going to go to bed feeling really good about himself, and that's what you've got to do. You've got to help these players build momentum internally.
"When they're up in the right spot, in the right situation, and they come through, it helps their growth and development. The boys were really pulling for him, and to watch what they did outside and inside, it was a good moment," Lovullo said.
If the Diamondbacks do make an improbable playoff run, it will be because of moments like Tuesday night.
"We're all aware of what's going on, and come to the field ready to perform and get that win whichever way we can do it. Everybody's goal in here is to make the playoffs and [go on] a magical run like 2023," Lawlar said.