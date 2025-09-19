Diamondbacks Face Phillies in Must-Win Series at Chase Field

Updated Chart after Mets victory today. D-backs 2 games back. If they tie Mets, they'll have the tie-breaker too. Impossible to tie Mets and not have better divisional record.



Remaining schedule:



NY Mets: 3 vs WSN, 3 @ CHC, 3 @ MIA

D-backs: 3 vs PHI, 3 vs LAD, 3 @ SDP pic.twitter.com/Pn0kSmX1y8