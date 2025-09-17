Diamondbacks Painfully Waste Brandon Pfaadt's Nine-Inning Shutout
The Arizona Diamondbacks came up painfully short of a series sweep on Wednesday, falling to the San Francisco Giants in extra innings by a score of 5-1 despite Brandon Pfaadt delivering a historic performance.
Pfaadt pitched the unequivocal best outing of his young career, throwing nine scoreless innings and allowing just one base hit. He walked one while striking out seven Giants hitters.
But Arizona could not reward Pfaadt's brilliant performance with a win.
They loaded the bases with one out in the ninth, but failed to execute and score the runner, going into the 10th inning tied at 0-0. Brandyn Garcia threw a scoreless 10th, but the D-backs could not score Alek Thomas from third base in the bottom half.
It would be John Curtiss — who hadn't given up an earned run in five appearances — who was stuck with the eventual loss. Curtiss issued a walk and three base hits, allowing the Giants to take a 3-0 lead.
Juan Morillo gave up a sac fly and a hit, giving San Francisco a comfortable 5-0 lead.
The D-backs scored one run in the 11th on a Corbin Carroll sacrifice fly, but that would be the extent of their comeback attempt.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Throws Nine Scoreless
Pfaadt allowed a one-out walk in the first inning, which he stranded. After that, the right-hander did not allow a baserunner for four straight innings.
He took a no-hitter 5.1 innings before allowing a single to rookie Drew Gilbert. He immediately dialed up a 5-4-3 double play to end the inning, then set down six more in a row.
Pfaadt generated 14 whiffs and landed 16 pitches for called strikes. He completed his outing on only 97 pitches.
Though it won't go down as a complete game, it was one of the best starts in recent Diamondbacks history. Pfaadt became the first D-backs hurler to go nine shutout frames since Zac Gallen did so on September 8, 2023 against the Chicago Cubs — though Gallen got the 1-0 win.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Struggles
Arizona's hitters could not get much of anything going against future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander, getting shut out for seven innings by the veteran righty.
In the ninth inning, Carroll tripled with one out. Gabriel Moreno walked and Blaze Alexander was hit by a pitch, but Adrian Del Castillo struck out looking and Alek Thomas grounded out.
Arizona managed only four hits, and Alexander had two of them. Carroll and Geraldo Perdomo had the other two.