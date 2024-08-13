Diamondbacks Face Rockies, With Potential for 9th Straight Series Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks stayed hot last night, winning the series opener against the Rockies, and their 4th straight game overall. Tonight though, with a victory, the D-backs can clinch a mind-boggling 9th straight series win. Here is how they can pull it off.
Starting Pitchers
Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP, 1-0, 4.76 ERA, 8.47 FIP in 5.2 IP
Rodriguez is coming off his season debut with the Diamondbacks. He did so in a very solid fashion, going 5.2 innings, and allowing 3 runs to score.
The expectations weren't super high for E-Rod, who was pitching for the first time in 2024, and had even foregone the luxury of a rehab start, rather opting to go from a simulated game, straight into the fire of the big leagues.
Now, without a serious pitch limit, E-Rod will be able to show what he has truly got in the tank. A Rockies lineup which has failed to impress on many levels this year, but can bite you if you get too comfortable, will be a big proving grounds. Keeping the Diamondbacks in this game is crucial, for not just the team, but for E-Rod as he acclimates himself to his new team.
Austin Gomber, LHP, 3-8, 4.92 ERA, 5.10 FIP in 119 IP
Gomber has really failed to impress in his 4th straight season with the Rockies, and is in line for a third straight year with an ERA above 4.90. Still, the Diamondbacks will need to take advantage early. His expected metrics are relatively similar to what he has produced, and that is not exactly pretty.
Still though the lefty does not walk many batters, with only a 2.19 BB/9 compared to a 6.43 K/9. The Diamondbacks will be able to put up solid at-bats in their usual pesky style, but the offense we have seen from them lately could break through tonight. The long ball though might be saved for the bullpen, as Gomber has a 40.6% GB rate.
Gomber had been on a stretch of six consecutive starts of allowing 4 or less runs, before he hit a wall against the Mets, giving up 5 runs in only 3 innings of work. His innings have also been quite inconsistent, only completing 6 innings in two of his last 6 starts. The D-backs will be an especially tough team to build up an inning count, as they are notorious for long, grinding at-bats, even when down to 2 strikes.
Lineups
Two key changes in tonights lineup move us straight over to the Diamondbacks side of things.
Ketel Marte is absent from the lineup, after re-aggravating his ankle injury in last nights game. He is scheduled to get an MRI at 2:15 PM Arizona time. We will report the results and update this story accordingly.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. makes his return to the lineup as the DH, hitting 3rd. He also recently dealt with an injury during the Phillies series, this time "left hamstring tightness." Torey Lovullo told media, including Jack Sommers of Diamondbacks on SI, that Gurriel would return today, and it seems things went to plan.
Kevin Newman is coming off a heroic ballgame, which he very nearly won singlehandedly in the series opener yesterday. He will play 2nd base and bat 8th in place of Ketel Marte. He has been a gem find for the Diamondbacks after he didn't make the team, and re-signed on a minor league deal before the season. He has since become a big part of the D-backs depth. Read more on Newman's story HERE.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Colorado Rockies tonight at 6:40 PM. Keep things locked into Diamondbacks on SI for all things D-backs, as well as for any breaking news, and player reports.