Diamondbacks Face Shohei Ohtani with Playoffs on the Line
The Arizona Diamondbacks' road to the 2025 playoffs continues to get even tougher as the regular season winds down.
With just six games left to play, Arizona is 79-77, one game behind the New York Mets and Cincinnati Reds for the third and final Wild Card berth. Getting there will likely take at least two series wins, and maybe more than that.
Related Content: D-backs Face Dodgers Pitching Gauntlet in Playoff Push
With the Los Angeles Dodgers on deck, the D-backs will face Shohei Ohtani for the first time (as a starting pitcher) since the 2021 season — he was still a member of the Los Angeles Angels at the time.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Matchup
RHP Shohei Ohtani (3.29 ERA) vs RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.02 ERA)
Ohtani has been very limited, pitching only a handful of innings each start while continuing to get stretched out. He did not pitch at all in 2024, rehabbing from his second Tommy John Surgery.
Ohtani suffered a blowup outing against the Colorado Rockies on August 20, but has otherwise been very effective in his limited action. His last start was his best of the season, where he pitched five shutout innings without allowing a hit on just 68 pitches.
Ohtani throws a deep seven-pitch mix, with an upper-90s four-seam leading the charge. He also has a sweeper, traditional slider, cutter, curveball, sinker and splitter. Good luck.
The D-backs will turn to Brandon Pfaadt, coming off the best outing of his entire career.
The young righty pitched what could (and should) have been a complete game shutout, giving up one hit over nine scoreless innings. Arizona lost in extra innings.
Pfaadt has had a difficult season on the whole, but has also had performances that stand out in positive fashion similar to his last outing.
Two such impressive outings have been against the Dodgers this season at Chase Field. In both of those starts, Pfaadt pitched at least six innings and gave up a total of three runs. He did not fare as well at Dodger Stadium, however, giving up four runs in 4.1 innings.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Bullpens
With the off day, both clubs' bullpens should be somewhat rested. The D-backs welcomed a pair of newcomers to their bullpen in the form of Philip Abner and Austin Pope, still searching for answers in their 28th-ranked bullpen.
The Dodgers' bullpen ranks 20th in ERA (4.28), and Arizona has teed off on closer Tanner Scott multiple times. Scott has struggled overall, with a 4.64 ERA and nine blown saves this season.