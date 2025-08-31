Diamondbacks Face Tough Dodgers Pitcher With Sweep at Stake
The Arizona Diamondbacks have won back-to-back games against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, earning a series victory. Arizona now faces a chance at a potential series sweep on Sunday, with first pitch set for 1:10 p.m. MST.
The Diamondbacks have faced two extremely tough pitching matchups, taking down both Blake Snell and Tyler Glasnow. Sunday's starter might be the toughest challenge of the series, however.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Los Angeles Dodgers Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.24 ERA) vs RHP Yoshinobu Yamamoto (2.90 ERA)
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the right-hander out of Japan, has had an exceptional 2025 season. He's thrown to a 2.90 ERA with peripherals to back it up.
He's striking out over 10 batters per nine, and, perhaps most importantly, has been healthy throughout the season.
Yamamoto throws an upper-90s four-seam, with a devastating 90 MPH splitter that menacingly tunnels off the fastball. He also throws a curve, cutter, sinker and slider.
Opponents have been hitting just .151 off the splitter and slugging .277, though none of his arsenal has been hit particularly hard. He's been worth +27 Pitching Run Value, per Statcast.
August has been his roughest month so far, however, with a 4.24 monthly ERA. He's given up multiple runs in three straight games, including a six-run blowup against the Angels on August 11.
Meanwhile, right-hander Brandon Pfaadt has not had the season he (or the Diamondbacks) would have likely hoped for. He's struggling to string together positive outings, and was blown up for six runs in 2.2 innings against the Brewers.
But Pfaadt has had a high level of success against the Dodgers this season. He threw a 6.1-inning shutout against LA on May 8, then delivered another six-inning Quality Start with three earned runs allowed on May 18. Both times, he earned the win.
Arizona certainly needs more of that from their young righty if they want to complete the sweep.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Lineup
Quite the lineup shake up for Torey Lovullo today. James McCann's lower back tightness is clearly not yet loosened up, so Adrian Del Castillo gets a turn behind the plate for the day game after night.
Ketel Marte is still dealing with right forearm tightness, and will DH for the third consecutive game. Blaze Alexander slides over to the second base, and Jordan Lawlar gets to face a tough right-hander while playing third. Saturday night's hero Ildeamaro Vargas is on the bench.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. gets the day off, and Jake McCarthy gets his second start in a row, this time in left field.
Diamondbacks vs Dodgers Bullpens
The D-backs have gotten quality pitching all series. On Saturday, they got six scoreless from Eduardo Rodriguez, allowing Arizona to use just three relievers.
Bryce Jarvis, Andrew Saalfrank and Jake Woodford secured Saturday's win. Saalfrank went 1.1 innings on 21 pitches, and Woodford's outing was a back-to-back after earning Friday's save.
The Dodgers turned to Edgardo Henriquez and Kirby Yates — the latter of whom threw 21 pitches and surrendered a three-run homer to Ildemaro Vargas, allowing the D-backs to put the game on ice.