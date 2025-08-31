Diamondbacks Play Great All-Around Game in Victory over Dodgers
The Arizona Diamondbacks outlasted Tyler Glasnow and then out-slugged the Los Angeles Dodgers on their way to a 6-1 victory Saturday night.
With the victory the D-backs improved to 68-69, and have a chance to get all the way back to .500 if they can pull off the three-game sweep on Sunday. They've won eight of their last 11 games. The Mets lost, so the D-backs creep to within 5.5 games of the third NL Wild Card.
Offense Hangs Tough, Breaks Out Late
Tyler Glasnow was cruising. He needed just 48 pitches to get through the first four innings, and took a no-hitter into the sixth inning before Ildemaro Vargas legged out an infield hit to break it up.
But it was Corbin Carroll who broke the seal with his 28th homer of the year to lead off the seventh inning. The All-Star outfielder described the pitch he hit out to DbacksTV's Todd Walsh.
"I got a pretty good slider there. [Glasnow] got it where he wanted it, but we just had an idea of where he might be going, and I was able to drive that one out of there."
That was followed by back-to-back doubles from Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Blaze Alexander. A sacrifice fly and a throwing error plated two runs, and the D-backs had a 3-0 lead.
The next big blow came in the ninth inning. With Arizona clinging to a 3-1 lead, Vargas hit a three-run blast 423 feet up the right field bleachers to blow open the game.
Eduardo Rodriguez Has Excellent Outing
Rodriguez matched zeroes with Glasnow through six innings, making pitches when he had to and leaning on his defense, who made some tremendous plays.
There was at least some base traffic in every inning, including two runners in each of the fourth, fifth and sixth. Blaze Alexander charged a ball in the fourth inning and got Freddie Freeman trying to advance to third base.
Gurriel threw out Enrique Hernandez at the plate on a flyout from Shohei Ohtani for a double play. That was followed by a terrific diving catch by Alexander on a line drive from Mookie Betts.
It was Rodriguez's own glove that helped him out of the sixth-inning jam. He snared a sharp comebacker from Andy Pages, spun and threw to second base to start a 1-4-3 double play and complete his scoreless outing.
Rodriguez gave up four hits, walked four, and struck out four in the ultimate bend-but-don't-break outing.
It was a great bounce-back performance for the veteran left-hander, who was coming off a rough outing versus Milwaukee his last time out, and had been beaten up by the Dodgers in recent years.
Diamondbacks Bullpen Solid Once Again
Bryce Jarvis and Andrew Saalfrank combined to give up a run in the seventh. But Saalfrank came back out and retired the side in order in the eighth.
Jake Woodford came in for the ninth-inning save, and retired the side in order as well, leaving Ohtani standing in the on deck batter's circle.
Sunday's game is at 1:10 p.m. MST. Brandon Pfaadt will face off against Yoshinobu Yamamoto.