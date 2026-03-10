Diamondbacks Fall to Dodgers in Low-Scoring Loss

The Arizona Diamondbacks lost a low-scoring affair to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Glendale on Tuesday by a score of 4-1.

It was a relatively well-pitched game by the D-backs, kicked off by an encouraging start from right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. The offense was mostly quiet, highlighted by yet another home run from center fielder Jordan Lawlar.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Pitching Sturdy vs Dodgers

Pfaadt pitched 2.2 innings, allowing one earned run on two hits and two walks. He picked up an impressive 11 whiffs on 19 swings, with six of those being provided by his trademark sweeper. He struck out four Dodgers hitters, including a first-inning punchout of Mookie Betts.

The bump in Arizona's pitching road Tuesday came from right-hander Kade Strowd. Strowd gave up two singles and a double, leading to two earned runs in his lone inning of work. Arizona's return in the Blaze Alexander trade, Strowd owns an ERA of 11.57 thus far in Cactus League play.

Righty Joe Ross tossed two solid innings after Strowd exited, giving up two hits and one walk. He fell just shy of two scoreless frames, as a dropped ball in the outfielder by Oscar Mercado led to an unearned run scoring.

Righty Jonathan Loaisiga had one of his better outings of spring training thus far. Loaisiga's fastball climbed up just shy of 98 MPH, and he retired all three batters he faced, including a pair of swinging strikeouts. Loaisiga figures to be in the mix for a back-end role in the upcoming season, if healthy.

Left-hander Brandyn Garcia continued his positive trajectory. After his spring debut ended in him walking off the field with an illness, Arizona's young southpaw has looked sturdy, including a scoreless, clean eighth inning with a strikeout against LA. He has yet to give up a run.

Arizona Diamondbacks' Jordan Lawlar Goes Deep

The D-backs' offense was shut down by Tyler Glasnow and the Los Angeles pitching staff, only collecting five base hits and two walks on the day.

The lone run came off Lawlar's bat, as he took Glasnow deep in the first inning. Lawlar crushed a fastball inside nearly 104 MPH off the bat, 382 feet to left field — his fourth of spring training. Lawlar has shown signs of growth offensively, and a home run off a tough right-handed pitcher only adds to that case.

The only other Arizona extra-base hit was a double from second baseman Tim Tawa. First baseman Luken Baker went 2-for-3 with two singles — the only multi-hit performance of the day by the D-backs.