Diamondbacks Fall Painfully Short of Dodger Stadium Sweep
The Arizona Diamondbacks fell just short of a sweep over their NL West rival Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium on Sunday, falling by a score of 5-4 after taking the first two games.
After trailing 4-1 through much of the contest, star outfielder Corbin Carroll crushed a three-run homer off tough left-hander Tanner Scott in the eighth inning, tying the game and giving Arizona a chance.
But the D-backs couldn't take the lead in the ninth inning, and a misplaced fastball by reliever John Curtiss led to a pinch-hit walk-off homer by Will Smith.
Still, the D-backs leave LA with a series win and a successful road trip against two of the best clubs in all of baseball. They'll return home to Chase Field on Monday.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Brandon Pfaadt Has Uneven Outing
Right-hander Brandon Pfaadt had put together some impressive starts against the Dodgers earlier this season, but Sunday's outing began in rough fashion.
Pfaadt completed just 4.1 innings, giving up eight base hits and a walk, leading to four earned runs.
The righty gave up two runs in the bottom of the first inning on a pair of singles and a double by Freddie Freeman. After that, he was able to settle in and retire six of the next seven batters.
Pfaadt gave up a run in the fourth and fifth innings, exiting after a relatively inefficient 94 pitches. His ERA on the season is now 5.33.
Recently-recalled left-hander Brandyn Garcia entered in relief, and pitched an excellent 2.2 innings to help preserve Arizona's bullpen. Garcia induced an inning-ending double play to complete Pfaadt's fifth, then went on to give up just one hit over the next two frames, recording three strikeouts.
Curtiss threw a nice 1-2-3 eighth inning with two strikeouts, but took the tough loss on the second pitch of the ninth.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Mostly Silent
The Diamondbacks' offense had not been able to get off to hot starts against a star-studded Dodgers' rotation, and that continued Sunday.
Facing Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Arizona recorded four hits, striking out 10 times and managing just one run.
For the third straight game, a Los Angeles starter had the early brewings of a no-hitter. Ketel Marte bunted to break it up in the fourth, Carroll singled, and Adrian Del Castillo delivered an RBI single.
Del Castillo went 2-for-4, with both hits coming off Yamamoto. Marte was 2-for-4 with two runs scored, and Carroll finished 2-for-4 with the game-changing homer and three RBI.