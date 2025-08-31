How D-backs' Defense Fueled Improbable Series Win over Dodgers
On Saturday night, the Arizona Diamondbacks took another improbable win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, defeating LA by a score of 6-1.
The Diamondbacks have been pitching well and getting just enough offense to take down two of MLB's best clubs in the Brewers and Dodgers in back-to-back series, but it's been their exceptional defensive effort that's stood out, perhaps the most.
Star outfielder Corbin Carroll spoke about Arizona's effort to D-backs.TV's Todd Walsh following the game.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Defense Downs Dodgers
"We've been getting good starting pitching. The bullpen's been absolutely lights-out, and then offense, I feel like just good enough to keep us in these ballgames. It's been really fun to see," Carroll said.
But the most striking factor in Arizona's recent 8-3 stretch has been the performance of their defense — both outfield and infield.
On Saturday, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made another impressive outfield assist, making an excellent throw home to prevent a run.
"The first thing I thought is [outfield coach Dave McKay] is going to kill [Gurriel] for missing his cutoff," Carroll joked.
Manager Torey Lovullo, a former infielder and a stickler for good defense, made special note of Arizona's fielding effort.
"[The defense] was what was most thrilling for me," Lovullo said. "I got up and said several times, 'That is D-back defense and that's why we're in this space that we're in.'
"It was the catch and throw, the release, the tag. ... Those are the things that we work on. We do it right, it saves outs and gets us back in the dugout."
It wasn't just Gurriel.
Young infielder Blaze Alexander, one night removed from his dream-accomplishing homer on Friday, made an impressive diving snag to take a base hit away.
Lovullo had more praise for Alexander's effort.
"Blaze has grown [up] right before our eyes, and I think he is so ready for this opportunity," the manager said.
"He has responded to the coaching. He's limiting chase. ... I can't say enough good things about him. I don't want to be complacent. We're going to challenge him every single day, and he accepts that challenge and it's really showing up."
Even off the field, Alexander's personality has been infectious, in a positive way.
"The energy that he brings, I feel like it definitely rubs off on me," Carroll said. "Just how easygoing he is and just happy-go-lucky, and I really appreciate the way he is."
The Diamondbacks continue to fight hard. They're within one game of .500, and still mathematically alive in the playoff race. As improbable as a postseason appearance may seem, Arizona is playing a revitalized brand of baseball.
"I think when what happened at the deadline happened, things could go a number of ways, but to still be playing somewhat meaningful baseball right now and still have a fighting chance, that's all we can ask for," Carroll said.
"I feel like that's why we've been able to kind of keep things rolling the way we have."