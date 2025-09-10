D-backs Fend Off Crushing Sweep as Ketel Marte Leaves With Injury
The Arizona Diamondbacks fended off a sweep at the hands of the San Francisco Giants on Wednesday, winning 5-3 at Oracle Park.
The D-backs got an excellent performance out of Eduardo Rodriguez, but All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte left the game in the seventh inning with an apparent injury.
It appeared to be a lower body injury. There was speculation from the broadcast that a foul ball Marte hit off his own foot in the first inning might have been the cause. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Eduardo Rodriguez Has Excellent Start
The Diamondbacks have needed Rodriguez to turn a corner, and he appears to have done just that. In his last two starts, 12 innings, he'd allowed just one earned run.
Rodriguez recorded back-to-back Quality Starts for the first time as a D-back, but followed those up Wednesday with another excellent performance. Rodriguez held the Giants scoreless through 6.1 innings, giving up only two hits and two walks while striking out six.
In fact, he did not allow a base hit until the bottom of the fifth inning, taking a no-hitter 4.1 before giving up a single.
Rodriguez was helped out by some excellent infield defense on the part of third baseman Blaze Alexander and first baseman Tim Tawa. The Arizona Diamondbacks' All-Star second baseman left Wednesday's game early.
Tawa made two exceptional picks, playing first base in the place of two injured D-backs' first basemen.
Rodriguez got into some trouble in the seventh, however, giving up a walk and a single. Jake Woodford entered with one out and ended the threat. Woodford collected a strikeout, then Gabriel Moreno caught San Francisco in a rundown at home plate for the final out.
Woodford got two outs in the eighth, but put two on. Andrew Saalfrank gave up a two-run double to Rafael Devers to allow the Giants to pull to 5-2. He came back out for a stressful ninth inning, allowing a walk, double and a run, but held on to end the threat.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Pops Early
The D-backs got off to a hot start against right-hander Carson Seymour. Geraldo Perdomo began the scoring with his first career leadoff homer.
The D-backs then tacked on three more with four singles and a sacrifice fly, giving Arizona a 4-0 lead. Jake McCarthy added a fifth run with an RBI double in the sixth.
Perdomo ended his day 2-for-4 at the plate with a walk. Gabriel Moreno also finished 2-for-3 with a walk. Alek Thomas and Tawa both had two base hits, as the 6-9 of Arizona's order combined to go 6-for-14 with two RBI and four runs scored.