Diamondbacks All-Star Ketel Marte Leaves Game With Injury
Prior to the bottom of the seventh inning of the Arizona Diamondbacks' series finale with the San Francisco Giants, All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte was removed with an apparent injury.
Trainer Max Esposito came out to second base before starter Eduardo Rodriguez even threw a pitch to begin the bottom half of the inning. Marte was seen limping slightly off the bag, and came out of the game without much deliberation.
Switch-hitting utility infielder Ildemaro Vargas came in to play second base.
Marte did not appear to be in significant pain while walking off the field. As of this writing, there has been no official update or diagnosis, though it appeared to be a lower-half injury to some extent.
Marte did sharply foul a ball off his foot in the first inning. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to monitor the developing story.
Marte has had a difficult 2025 season. He suffered a hamstring injury in the early portion of the season that cost him a month's worth of action. He has also battled a sore groin on occasion.
Marte later dealt with a fan heckling incident, had his house robbed while he was away at the All-Star Game, and was the center of a report suggesting the D-backs felt some frustration towards his tendency to ask for days off.
Despite all of that, he's still had an excellent 2025 season, statistically speaking. He's hit to a .281/.381/.511 slash and .892 OPS with 25 homers and 22 doubles.
While his numbers with runners in scoring position have taken a dive (as has his RBI total with 65), Marte has still been every bit the star player Arizona has come to know and love.
The D-backs, meanwhile, have been completely decimated by injuries, both to the pitching staff and now the lineup. On Tuesday, the D-backs.TV broadcast reported that first baseman Tyler Locklear is expected to miss the remainder of the season.
That news came not long after Pavin Smith went down with a quad strain, and outfielder Lourdes Gurriel was ruled out for the year with an unfortunate ACL tear.
The injuries have provided opportunity for young players to get developmental reps, but if Marte has to miss significant time, that may put a final end to the D-backs hopes of an (extremely) improbably playoff push to end the season.
Arizona has dealt with adversity all year, and now they may be in line to lose their All-Star infielder.