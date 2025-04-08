Diamondbacks Must Fight Off Series Loss Behind Merrill Kelly
The Arizona Diamondbacks are in a tough position. Their starting pitching, which should be a strength, has struggled greatly to open the season. Meanwhile, superstar second baseman Ketel Marte is on the injured list, and key parts of the offense have found themselves in a slump.
Still, this can change very quickly, and with a big win against the Baltimore Orioles to even the series, they can set themselves back up for a successful homestand.
D-backs vs Orioles Preview
It's Bark at the Park night at Chase Field which means lots of furry friends are going to be in the stands for this crucial matchup. After dropping game one on Monday, the Diamondbacks desperately need to recover and even the series.
Starting Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly
On the mound for the D-backs is veteran right-hander Merrill Kelly who is coming off one of the worst starts of his career. The 36-year-old went only 3.2 innings against the Yankees, as they attacked him early. It was an unrelenting outing as not only were his locations poor, but when he was able to throw strikes they were hit hard.
New York managed to score nine runs off Kelly in his second outing of the year, and now, against the Orioles, he will need a big rebound start to overcome it.
In Merrill Kelly's only career start against Baltimore, the right-hander only went 2.1 innings, allowing seven runs on eight hits. A similarly bad outing to his last start against the Yankees, and one that if replicated again would be devastating to the Diamondbacks.
RHP Charlie Morton
Starting for the Orioles is 41-year-old Charlie Morton, appearing in his 18th MLB season. So far in two starts in 2025, he has only gone 8.1 innings pitched, allowing nine runs. This adds up to a 9.72 ERA total.
The right-handed veteran was brought in by Baltimore to give the club innings. So far he hasn't done that, but throughout his lengthy career, he has pitched solidly against the Diamondbacks, with a 5-3 record and a 4.27 ERA.
While Morton has struggled this season he has managed to keep walks down. The D-backs are a patient club, but if they can attack early they can break into the Orioles' bullpen early. They have already seen Baltimore's high-leverage group during Monday's game and may fare better a second time around.
Lineup
The Diamondbacks, whose lineup has been among the best in the league, were held to just one run in Monday night's game. Of course the loss of Ketel Marte from the heart of the order has done some damage, but it is really some key figures that have slumped.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and Eugenio Suarez who are hitting fifth and sixth respectively are each hitting below .170 on the new season. While Suarez was among the best hitters in baseball to kick things off, winning NL Player of the Week honors, he has been held hitless since traveling to Washington D.C.
Someone who isn't slumping is Corbin Carroll. He has reached base in every game of the 2025 season and is batting to a 178 OPS+. Pavin Smith is also hot to start the year with a 160 OPS+ and .348 batting average in his platoon sample.
Josh Naylor who hasn't yet shown any over-the-fence power, has done plenty to showcase his excellent plate discipline and gap-to-gap approach. He is currently batting .300 with a .791 OPS and is curiously leading the Diamondbacks in stolen bases.