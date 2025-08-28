D-backs to Fight for Series Split with Brewers Behind Crismatt
The Arizona Diamondbacks have played three straight one-run ballgames against the Milwaukee Brewers, the team with the best record in all of baseball. The D-backs finally came away with a victory in the third contest on Wednesday night, hanging on for a 3-2 victory.
Game four of the series at American Family Field is Thursday morning 11:10 a.m. MST. A victory would give the D-backs a split. The season series is knotted up at three games apiece.
The D-backs have a 65-69 record, and while their chances to capture a Wild Card spot are almost non-existent (actually 0.0% according to Fangraphs playoff odds), there is still plenty left to play for.
Young players are looking to establish themselves in the major leagues and answer questions about their viability for the 2026 roster. They're hungry and playing hard, with no quit, knowing full well their futures are at stake.
The Brewers are 83-51 and hold a 6.5-game lead over the Chicago Cubs. They just suffered a key injury to their closer and Wednesday's scheduled starter, Quinn Priester, had his start pushed back to Saturday due to a wrist issue.
Related Content: How Brewers' Brutal Closer Injury Brings Opportunity for D-backs
Diamondbacks and Brewers Pitching Matchup
As of this writing, Nabil Crismatt is the probable starter. His last time out the D-backs went with Jalen Beeks as an opener and then brought Crismatt in to pitch four innings.
In two games, Crismatt has allowed just one run in nine innings. He's thrown his changeup 38% of the time, more than any other pitch, and generated a 49% whiff rate with it. He's mixing in his sinker, curve, slider and occasional four-seamer to keep hitters off balance.
It's all a small sample to date, but so far so good for the six-year veteran. Torey Lovullo might need to extend him a bit longer than he has been so far due to the bullpen being taxed heavily in this series.
Jose Quintana made his season debut against the Diamondbacks on April 11, tossing seven scoreless innings, allowing just four hits. He's allowed two earned runs or fewer in 14 of his 20 starts, leading to his excellent 3.32 ERA and 10-4 record.
Quintana's peripherals are decidedly worse than his results, but that is due in large part to the wily veteran being adept at letting his excellent defense do the work.
He's only striking out 6.1 batters per nine innings, and has allowed 1.3 homers per nine. With a 4.78 FIP, he's due for some regression to the mean.
The D-backs are 15-21 when facing a left-hand starter and will need to stay patient and not chase against Quintana.
Diamondbacks vs Brewers Lineups
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks and Brewers Bullpens
The D-backs will be without the services of Andrew Saalfrank, Kyle Backhus, and Bryce Jarvis. Jalen Beeks and Taylor Rashi will almost certainly pitch in this game.
The Brewers' pen has also worked hard in this series. Expect them to have to use Abner Uribe and Easton McGee. Shelby Miller could make another appearance perhaps.