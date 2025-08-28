Diamondbacks Bear Down for Gritty Streak-Ending Win
The Arizona Diamondbacks snapped their three-game losing streak with a tight victory over the Milwaukee Brewers, winning 3-2 on Wednesday night. The series sits at 2-1 with the finale set for 11:40 a.m. Thursday.
Right-hander Ryne Nelson put forward an excellent start, and Arizona's bullpen and defense held just firm enough to contain a tough Milwaukee offense.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Ryne Nelson Delivers Dominant Start
Nelson had looked more human in recent starts, but it's hard to argue with the stellar results he posted on Wednesday night.
The young right-hander kept a pesky and, at times, inevitable Brewers lineup down for a lengthy Quality Start.
Nelson completed six innings, giving up one earned run on six hits. He struck out three and did not walk a batter, exiting in line for the win.
He had to work his way out of traffic all night, and did so admirably. A pair of singles and an RBI groundout in the second inning put his only earned run of the night on the board.
Nelson had to strand baserunners in every inning but the fourth. He prevented a leadoff double from scoring in the sixth to finish his outing on a high note.
Once Nelson exited, Kyle Backhus gave up a hit and two walks in thh seventh, although some questionable calls by the home plate umpire and a poor throw by Ildemaro Vargas extended his inning.
Right-hander Juan Burgos ended the threat, collecting the final out without further damage.
Burgos would give up a leadoff homer to help the Brewers climb within one in the eighth, and left-hander Andrew Saalfrank had to collect the final two outs, stranding the tying run at second.
With a depleted bullpen, Saalfrank went back out for the ninth. He gave up a one-out hit, but Lourdes Gurriel Jr. made a spectacular play, throwing out the speedy Andruw Monasterio at second base. Saalfrank caught Brice Turang looking to finish the five-out save.
Arizona Diamondbacks Offense Does Just Enough
Arizona's offense did just enough to get them the runs they needed. Blaze Alexander took an opposite-field two-run homer deep to right field to flip a 0-1 deficit into a 2-1 lead in the sixth.
Star shortstop Geraldo Perdomo later crushed his 15th homer of the season in the eighth for a needed insurance run. Perdomo finished 2-for-4.
Adrian Del Castillo and Alek Thomas each went 2-for-4 as well. Pavin Smith went 2-for-3, but had to exit the game in the seventh inning with left quad tightness.
