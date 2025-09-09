Diamondbacks Get Shot at Redemption vs Former Starter
The Arizona Diamondbacks saw an early lead flip into a blowout loss on Monday night in Oracle Park, as the red-hot San Francisco Giants delivered an 11-run onslaught against Arizona's pitching staff.
On Tuesday, the D-backs will have a chance to even the series and return to an even .500. If Arizona wants to stay remotely relevant in the playoff hunt, they'll need to find a way to win their series with the Giants, and that will have to begin Monday.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
RHP Zac Gallen (4.77 ERA) vs LHP Robbie Ray (3.31 ERA)
It did not go well the last time the D-backs faced former Arizona starter Robbie Ray. Ray, not normally known as one of the more efficient arms in baseball, tossed a complete game in his July 3 start at Chase Field. He allowed two runs on three hits.
Ray is having a resurgent season, pitching to a 3.31 ERA and a 10-6 record. He throws a mid-90s fastball 51% of the time and a hard slider as his main putaway pitch. He also has a changeup and curve, but the fastball is his best offering, carrying a +15 Run Value per Statcast.
Meanwhile, right-hander Zac Gallen has had his own resurgent stretch of pitching, beginning with a 2.57 ERA in the month of August.
Related Content: How Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Rediscovered Ace Form
He punctuated that month with a six-inning shutout against the Los Angeles Dodgers, then opened September with another six-frame shutout against the Texas Rangers.
Arizona's former ace has seen his ERA drop all the way below 5.00 as he continues to dominate hitters in a familiar fashion. He's had mixed results against the Giants, who are swinging extremely hot bats of late.
San Francisco jumped on Nabil Crismatt for four runs in four innings Monday, going on to smash 12 hits (including five homers). Gallen may have his hands full with this lineup.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineup
(Check back later for lineup.)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
The D-backs used only Brandyn Garcia and recently-returned long man Anthony DeSclafani. DeSclafani threw three innings on 38 pitches.
As shaky of a pitching night as it was Monday, Arizona will have most of its bullpen available.
The Giants used Joey Lucchesi and Tristan Beck to shut down the contest. Neither threw more than 21 pitches, despite Beck pitching two innings. Closer Ryan Walker has not pitched since Saturday.