Diamondbacks and Giants Square Off for Game 2 of Big Series
The Arizona Diamondbacks took game one of a four-game series Friday night from the San Francisco Giants. Ryne Nelson pitched a brilliant game, and the offense and bullpen did just enough to secure a 4-2 victory. Game two of the series is Tuesday night, first pitch 6:40 p.m.
The D-backs are back to .500 with a 42-42 record. They finished the month of June 15-11. In addition to gaining ground on the Giants in the standings, the Cardinals, Padres, and Reds all lost as well. The D-backs are 4.0 games out of the third NL Wild Card, with those four teams in front of them.
For the Giants it was their sixth loss in their last seven games, dropping their record to 45-40. They finish June with a 13-14 record for the month.
Arizona Diamondbacks and San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
Hayden Birdsong made 11 relief appearances to start the year, pitching to a 2.31 ERA before being transitioned to the rotation. His first five starts went well, going 2-1 and posting a 3.24 ERA in 25 innings. But he's been knocked around in his last two outings, giving up 12 runs, 11 earned in 8.1 innings.
The 23-year-old right-hander averages 95.5 MPH on his four-seam fastball. He throws a slider, curveball and changeup as well.
The fastball has been his most effective pitch, and the changeup and curve have been effective secondaries. But he's hung a few too many sliders, resulting in a .352 batting average and .519 slugging on the pitch.
Despite only being in his second season in the majors, and making only 23 career starts, this will be the third time Birdsong has faced the Diamondbacks. In 11 innings he's given up seven runs on 11 hits, including three homers. He's walked nine and struck out 13 in those matchups.
Zac Gallen has been a mystery in 2025. The numbers in the table above speak for themselves. He has been one of the least effective starters in MLB in 2025. But it's been difficult to pinpoint why he's struggling this way.
We can look at his strike percentage and walks, and see he doesn't command the ball nearly as well as he used to. The pitcher himself points to an inconsistent delivery that he said dates back for the last year and a half.
The fastball velocity is only down slightly from what it was during his peak of 2022 and 2023 (93 to 92.7). Hitters just don't swing as much at his pitches out of the zone as they used to. Whatever it was that confounded them for the better part of four seasons is no longer.
The good news is he is healthy, and as mentioned the velocity hasn't dropped. That means there is still a decent chance he rediscovers himself.
Gallen has been one of the top five pitchers in Diamondbacks franchise history. While he may have cost himself a lot of money in this his free agent walk year, it's not too late for him to help pitch his team to the postseason.
There is no doubt, competitor that he is, he'll keep trying to do just that. No time like Tuesday night to start.
Diamondbacks and Giants Lineups
D-backs and Giants Bullpens
The Diamondbacks used three relievers on Monday, turning to Juan Morillo, John Curtiss, and Shelby Miller.
The closer recorded a four-out save, but needed just 15 pitches to do it. He previously had thrown 17 pitches on Saturday. Game pitch counts might not indicate a heavy workload, but the extra up-down and warmup pitches may mean that Miller is down for Tuesday's game.
The Giants only had to use Randy Rodriguez and Tyler Rogers on Monday. The rest of their bullpen should be available Tuesday, including closer Camilo Doval, who hasn't worked since last Friday.