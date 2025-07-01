Ryne Nelson Delivers Heroic Outing in Diamondbacks' Win vs Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks saw their losing streak end on Monday night, defeating their rival San Francisco Giants by a score of 4-2 to open the four-game set. Ryne Nelson was brilliant, and his offense did just enough to pick up a struggling bullpen.
The D-backs improve to 42-42, and the Giants fall to 45-40.
Arizona Diamondbacks Ryne Nelson Delivers Outstanding Performance
Don't let the two earned runs on Nelson's line fool you. The right-hander put forward an incredible start. He completed 6.2 innings, allowing five hits and striking out seven without issuing a walk.
Nelson's trademark fastball was sharp. He relied on the pitch 70% of the time Monday night, landing it for consistent strikes and challenging San Francisco's hitters. He blew said four-seam past the Giants' hitters 13 times.
"He went out there and was driving fastballs at the top of the zone as effectively as I've seen him in a long time," manager Torey Lovullo said postgame.
Nelson sat at just 69 pitches entering the seventh inning, carrying a 2-0 lead. But he began to show signs of fatigue, as he allowed a double and single with one out. He was able to collect the second out of the inning, but was lifted in favor of Juan Morillo.
Morillo needed just one pitch to waste Nelson's chance at a win, hanging two earned runs on Nelson's line with a double that just snuck past a diving Alek Thomas in center field.
Lovullo acknowledged that the decision to remove Nelson may have made him "the most unpopular man in the entire state of Arizona," but said that the righty had exceeded his pitch count.
"I know what Ryne Nelson deals with. I know what he wakes up like tomorrow. ... I've just got to make sure that I keep Ryne Nelson healthy for the entire year."
"I'm not an idiot. I wanted to leave him in the game as bad as everybody else wanted me to leave him in the game, so I hated myself for doing it, but I had to," Lovullo said.
Nelson said he didn't feel frustration after being taken out for pitch count reasons.
"I think overall the body feels better in the later parts of that game than it has in the last few. So it's a progress and moving in the right direction," he said.
"There's a lot that goes into [pitch count limits]. It was a bit of a different start to the season than I'm sure a lot of starters have, so I totally get it, and it's people smarter than me making those calls."
But after Morillo's mistake, the D-backs' bullpen did its job the rest of the way. Right-hander John Curtiss made his Diamondbacks debut and got two big outs. Shelby Miller collected a four-out save on just 15 pitches.
Arizona's pitching staff made light work of the top of San Francisco's order. Star DH Rafael Devers struck out four times in as many at-bats, and Heliot Ramos punched out three times in four at-bats.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Answers Back
The Diamondbacks' hitters faced a brutal challenge in right-hand ace Logan Webb, but they were able to do about as much damage as could have been expected.
A third-inning double by Thomas came around to score after Jose Herrera laid down a bunt. Giants Gold Glove catcher Patrick Bailey made an errant throw to first, and Thomas came home safely for a 1-0 lead. Thomas had an excellent night at the plate going 3-for-3 with two runs scored.
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. added a solo homer (his 11th of the year) in the sixth to make the score 2-0.
After Morillo coughed up that lead, however, the D-backs answered right back. They managed three singles, including a gritty RBI knock by Geraldo Perdomo to chase Webb and retake the lead 3-2. Webb's three earned runs on the night were his most in a start since May 27.
Eugenio Suárez tacked on an insurance run in the eighth, crushing his 26th home run of the season and recording his 900th career RBI.
The Diamondbacks and Giants will face off again on Tuesday. Zac Gallen will take the mound against Hayden Birdsong at 6:40 p.m.