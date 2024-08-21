Diamondbacks Go for Miami Sweep in Finale vs Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks are back in a familiar position for today's game, with a chance to sweep the Marlins in Miami. After a devastating series against the Tampa Bay Rays, Arizona is looking to rebound in a big way behind Jordan Montgomery.
Starting Pitchers
Jordan Montgomery, LHP, 6.25 ERA, 4.41 FIP in 89.1 IP
Montgomery has certainly not had the 2024 season that he was hoping for. He has significantly underperformed to this point and has missed time both due to injury, and because of a lengthy build-up period after a prolonged Free Agency. Recently, however, Montgomery has shown some significant signs that he could be trending in the right direction.
In his last 3 starts, Montgomery has given up 4 runs or less, which is a show of consistency that we have not often seen from the left-hander throughout the season. His last start was most impressive, going 6 innings of 3 run ball against the Rockies, but collecting a season-high 8 strikeouts on 22 whiffs. Today he will need to miss bats once again, and with a chance for a sweep, and a desperate need to prove that he is worthy of his rotation spot
Roddery Muñoz, RHP, 5.88 ERA, 6.72 FIP in 78 IP
Muñoz is a rookie for the Marlins in what is a largely inexperienced player core. He has come up in 2024 and pitched poorly but is getting a chance due to a lack of options on the roster. Still, he has been able to give Miami some flashes of brilliance throughout the year.
The young righty's last four starts haven't done him many favors. In two of the starts, he has pitched very well, going 5 innings in both, and allowing 3 ER and 2 ER respectively. In the other two starts, however, Muñoz failed to escape the 4th inning and allowed 6 and 5 runs each.
The Diamondbacks, known for taking pesky at-bats and grinding down pitch counts, should be able to knock him out of the game early. Today is Arizona's chance to make a statement, by taking advantage of a pitcher they should be able to make noise against, and by sweeping a big series.
Lineups
Corbin Carroll, last night's hero leads off for the Diamondbacks in traditional fashion against a right hander. He has hit 5 home runs in his last 10 games, and is still riding a 30 game on base streak, ranging back to July 7th when he starts a game. While many of the season-wide numbers still do not look pretty for Carroll, the production he has been able to put up for the team in recent months has been invaluable.
Josh Bell, since riding an incredible high after being traded to Arizona at the deadline, has slowed down tremendously. While his production is still solid overall, he is stuck in an 0-for-18 in his last 5 games. He is putting he ball in play often, but has grounded into 7 double plays since donning a D-backs uniform, 3 of which coming in that 5 game span.
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Miami Marlins with a chance to sweep at 3:40 PM Arizona time.