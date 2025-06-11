Diamondbacks Will Go for the Sweep Against Mariners on Wednesday
The Arizona Diamondbacks have a chance to get back to .500 if they can win on Wednesday and complete the sweep against the Seattle Mariners. First pitch at Chase Field is at 12:40 p.m. MST.
Following their dramatic 11-inning, 8-4 walk-off win on Monday, the D-backs cruised to a 10-3 victory on Tuesday to improve their record to 33-34. That leaves them 5.0 games out of the NL Wild Card, behind the Philadelphia Phillies. The Mariners' record dropped to 33-33, leaving them 2.0 games out of the AL Wildcard.
Pitching Matchup Bryan Woo, RHP vs. Eduardo Rodriguez, LHP
Bryan Woo has been one of the most reliable starters in the American League in 2025. He's averaging 6.4 innings per start, which is fourth in all of MLB behind only Tarik Skubal, Framber Valdez, and Paul Skenes, who leads with 6.5.
Woo faced the D-backs one prior in his career, back in his rookie year in 2023, giving up three runs on seven hits in a no-decision. His most recent start was not one of his better one, taking a loss to the Baltimore Orioles, allowing four runs in six innings. His ERA is still an excellent 3.07 however.
Woo's arsenal is a bit of a throwback. He throws 70% fastballs, 43% four-seamers and 27% two-seamers. Both clock in over 95 MPH. He mixes a sweeper, slider, and changeup for the other 30% of his pitches.
Eduardo Rodríguez made his first start coming off the injured list last Friday against the Cincinnati Reds and threw five solid innings, giving up two runs on a two-run homer. It was a serviceable start, one in which he was on a pitch count limit. He was done after 72 pitches against Cincinnati, but he should be able to throw 80-85 in this outing.
The last time Rodríguez faced the Mariners was in 2023 while pitching for Detroit. The eight current players on the Mariners roster who have faced Rodríguez have some good numbers against him, however. They total a .348 batting average with seven doubles, three homers, and 10 RBI.
LINEUPS
BULLPENS
The D-backs got five innings from starter Brandon Pfaadt Tuesday night, an inning from recently called up Tayler Scott, and then three to close it out from Bryce Jarvis, who is taking over long man duties. That, along with the offensive outburst, allowed the rest of the bullpen a much needed night off.
Everyone else should be available including closer Shelby Miller, who will likely take back over ninth inning duties now that Justin Martinez is on the injured list with an elbow injury.
The Mariners only had to use two relievers on Tuesday, and their high-leverage bullpen should all be available, including closer Andrés Muñoz.