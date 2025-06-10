D-backs Make Wholesale Bullpen Changes, Martinez and De Oca to IL
With injuries affecting the bullpen, the Diamondbacks have made a series of roster moves ahead of Tuesday's showdown with the Mariners.
The team has brought up right-handers Tayler Scott, Bryce Jarvis, and Kevin Ginkel from Triple-A Reno, and optioned Jeff Brigham. Justin Martinez and Christian Montes De Oca have been placed on the 15-day injured list. Cristian Mena has been transferred to the 60-day IL to make room for Scott on the 40-man roster.
Martinez suffered an elbow injury in his appearance against the Seattle Mariners Monday night. He summoned the trainers out and was immediately removed from the game. Montes De Oca was not available to pitch due to his own elbow issue. Manager Torey Lovullo stated after the game the concern level for both pitchers was high.
The Diamondbacks' bullpen has been devastated by injuries this season. A.J. Puk has been out since April 18, Kevin Ginkel missed the first month of the season, and Kendall Graveman is on his second IL stint. Cristian Mena, who's provided quality innings in relief, is out weeks with a teres major strain.
Jarvis, 27, started the year in the bullpen but has since converted back to starting in Reno. He'll be expected to provide some length and coverage for a bullpen that used seven relievers in Monday night's victory. He's reintroduced his curveball to be less reliant on his four-seamer, cutter, changeup, and slider combination.
Scott, 33, signed a minor league deal with the Diamondbacks on May 31. In three appearances with Reno, he's pitched 3.1 scoreless innings. He's allowed just one baserunner, a single that was later erased on a caught stealing, and struck out four.
Scott attacks primarily with a four-seamer, splitter, and slider combination from a sidearm slot, occasionally mixing in a sinker. His fastball averaged 92.7 MPH with Reno, right in line with his 2024 velocity numbers. He's fared slightly better against right-handed hitters in his career, with a .793 OPS against compared to a .812 OPS against left-handed hitters.
He's pitched in parts of five major league seasons, with an ERA of 5.00 in 118 appearances. He was a solid arm for the Houston Astros last season, logging a 2.75 ERA in 62 appearances.
Ginkel, 31, was optioned to Reno on May 30 after a 12.60 ERA in 13 appearances. His track record in Triple-A was spotty, allowing runs in three of four appearances, but the team is running out of available and healthy arms in the organization. Since he's replacing an injured pitcher, he does not have to wait 15 days in the minors.
"Getting a demotion is never a good feeling, but you have to have a different perspective with it," said Ginkel. "Getting the time to look at my mechanics, talk with the coaches down there, see what I can improve on. From what I've been told and what they're seeing, they're like, 'You look good. You look really close. It's not like you're really far off.'"
Arizona Sports insider and radio host John Gambadoro previously reported the moves surrounding Jarvis, Brigham, and Martinez. Arizona Diamondbacks On SI's Jack Sommers reported that Ginkel and Scott had lockers in the Diamondbacks' clubhouse.