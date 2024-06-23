Diamondbacks Go for the Series Win Over Phillies in Early Roku Game
The Arizona Diamondbacks are going for a series victory against the Philadelphia Phillies in Citizens Bank Park Sunday Morning. First pitch is 8:35 A.M. MST, 11:35 A.M. EST. The unusual start time is due to the game being a National Broadcast by Roku as part of the Sunday Leadoff program.
Fans who have purchased MLB TV / DBacks TV packages can access the game. Fans who don't have that package can follow instructions HERE to establish a free Roku account on any internet device or smart TV to get to the game. There is no subscription and no credit card needed.
The D-backs took game one of the series 5-4, but the Phillies won in a 12-1 rout on Saturday. If the 38-39 D-backs can take the rubber match they'll get their record back to .500
Lineups
Lourdes Gurriel Jr. is back in the lineup after being removed from the game Friday night due to a sore left elbow. Corbin Carroll gets the morning off with the left hander Sanchez starting for Philadelphia. Blaze Alexander is in at third base while Eugenio Suarez will DH.
Kevin Newman spells Geraldo Perdomo at shortstop and Jose Herrera will be behind the plate for the first time in 2024. Gabriel Moreno is on the 10-day injured list with a sprained left thumb.
Phillies Manager Rob Thomson is going with his left-hand heavy lineup to face D-backs right-hander Slade Cecconi.
Pitching Matchup
Slade Cecconi , 2-5, 5.90 ERA, is coming off the best start of his career against the Nationals earlier this week. He threw six shutout innings, striking out six without walking a batter.
Cecconi has oddly pitched more almost three times as many innings on the road than at home this season. He's been very effective too. In 7 games, 37.1 innings he has a 3.38 ERA. In 13 innings at home he's got a 13.15 ERA.
Cristopher Sanchez, 4-3, 2.91 ERA has quietly been one of the best left-hand starters in the league this year. He's allowed two earned runs or less in 10 of his 14 starts. He throws a mid 90's fastball and has a great changeu up.