Diamondbacks Hold On For Heroic Series Split
The Arizona Diamondbacks took down the Milwaukee Brewers 6-4 on Thursday, earning a series split with MLB's leading club.
Nabil Crismatt had a solid day, Arizona's offense pounced early, and right-hander Taylor Rashi delivered a heroic relief performance in his first MLB game.
Arizona Diamondbacks Pitch Solid Effort
Right-hander Nabil Crismatt may not be the flashiest or have the most elite stuff, but he's certainly done his job since taking over the D-backs' fifth starter slot.
On Thursday, Crismatt pitched 5.2 innings, allowing four runs (only two earned) despite giving up eight hits and a walk. He struck out two.
While the Brewers' offense has been tough to stop, Crismatt avoided the big inning, and exited in line for the win.
His outing began in unfortunate fashion, as he gave up a leadoff homer to Sal Frelick. He gave up an RBI fielder's choice in the second, then a fielding error by Blaze Alexander led to two unearned runs scoring in the third.
After that, Crismatt settled in, pitching two more scoreless frames and getting two outs in the sixth inning before he was lifted for lefty Jalen Beeks, who completed the inning and stranded Crismatt's two-out double.
But what followed was an unbelievable performance by 29-year-old right-hander Taylor Rashi. Rashi was called up on Wednesday, and entered his first MLB game Thursday.
He pitched three innings of relief on 62 pitches, allowing two hits, two walks and striking out three. He earned his first MLB save, holding a potent offense scoreless for the final three frames. He is the 16th different D-back to record a save this year, an MLB record.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Pounces Early
The last time Arizona saw left-hander Jose Quintana, they were blanked for seven innings. That was not the case Thursday.
The D-backs got three runs off Quintana in the top of the second inning after an RBI hit-by-pitch to Tyler Locklear and a two-run single by Ildemaro Vargas.
Locklear then recorded an RBI groundout to reward a pair of walks in the third inning, and Alek Thomas found open grass with a two-run single for a 6-2 lead.
Thomas went 2-for-4 on the day with two RBI. Lourdes Gurriel Jr. had another stellar performance, going 3-for-4. Gabriel Moreno went 2-for-5, and Blaze Alexander was 2-for-3 with two walks.
The Brewers' stout bullpen held Arizona down after that, however. Despite the D-backs recording 11 hits and four walks, they went just 2-for-14 with runners in scoring position and did not score after the third inning.