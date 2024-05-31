Diamondbacks Hope to End Losing Streak vs Mets
On Thursday night the Diamondbacks lost their first game of their series vs the Mets. Zac Gallen was pulled with an injury after facing only 2 batters, the D-backs offense fell flat, and relievers failed to hold the lead. Tonight they will look to bounce back and stop the bleeding at Citi Field.
A victory tonight will start with Jordan Montgomery. He will take the mound after his last start against Miami where he secured a win. Montgomery has been pitching well, but likely not quite to the level that the team has expected from him. He is in a stretch of 4 consecutive starts going at least 5 innings pitched and giving up 4 or fewer runs, giving the team a chance to win most times he goes out to pitch.
The Mets will throw out Luis Severino, whom they acquired as a free agent last off-season. Severino has been good for New York, pitching to a 3.22 ERA in 58.2 innings. His FIP is also a very nice 3.79 meaning there is little room for regression in his game. He has only allowed more than 3 ER twice this year and has gone at least 5 innings in every start.
THE LINEUPS
These two teams have been struggling recently. The Diamondbacks after last night fell to 6 games below .500 and the Mets lay even further behind at 10 games under .500. Neither team has been producing many runs, but there are key contributors for both that might lead each club to a chance to win tonight.
Francisco Lindor was the reason the Mets won last night's game. Plain and simple, he beat the Diamondbacks. His career numbers have been fantastic against Arizona, but even setting those aside, last night he went 4-for-4 with a home run and the game-tying hit against Ryan Thompson. While Lindor mashes against the Diamondbacks, he only has a 101 WRC+ on the season, meaning there is potential for a slight fall back down to earth for him.
Ketel Marte seems to be hitting the ball hard again, after slumping completely since his incredible hitting streak, Marte was stinging the ball in last night's game. Two hard-hit outs and a 2 run double to the right-field corner are good signs that Marte is finding his groove again. This is great news on the Diamondbacks' biggest offensive contributor this year.
This is only game 2 of a big 4-game series in Queens, but the significance of a win tonight cannot be overstated for the Diamondbacks. With Montgomery on the mound tonight, a loss would mean that the team goes into tomorrow with their backs against the wall, counting on young lefty Blake Walston in only his second career MLB start.
The Diamondbacks and Mets play tonight at 4:10 PM Arizona Time. Inside The Diamondbacks will return with D-backs news and postgame coverage.