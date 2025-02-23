Diamondbacks Look to Earn First Cactus League Win vs Mariners
The Arizona Diamondbacks will travel to Peoria on Sunday for their third Cactus League matchup, this time against the Seattle Mariners as the "away" team. The first pitch will be at 1:10 p.m. Arizona time.
Sunday's game will be broadcast on ESPN 620, and televised by the Mariners' broadcast team as a Free Game of the Day on MLB.TV.
The D-backs have yet to win a Spring contest, as they dropped their first two matchups against the Colorado Rockies at Salt River Fields by scores of 12-8 and 9-3.
Of course, two games into the Cactus League is no time to worry about final scores, or even individual batting or pitching lines.
Arizona has managed 11 runs over the past two games, but hasn't seen much from their minor league pitching, with newest ace Corbin Burnes' one dominant inning being the Spring highlight so far.
On the mound for the Diamondbacks will be left-hander Tomnmy Henry, who will be getting an opportunity to make a case for a roster spot after a poor 2024 saw him pitch just 38.1 innings with a 7.04 ERA.
For more info on Sunday's starter for the D-backs, click here.
Across from Henry will be Mariners young righty Emerson Hancock. Hancock made 12 major league starts in 2024, and struggled to a 4.75 ERA and 5.69 FIP over just 60.2 innings.
Hancock boasts an unassuming arsenal, with a 93-94 MPH four-seamer and sinker, and a standard changeup and slider to go with them.
Following Henry, Arizona is expected to call on right-hander Scott McGough, who recently signed a minor league deal with the D-backs to stay with the organization.
Other probable Diamondbacks pitchers include RHP Listher Sosa, RHP Alec Baker, LHP Luke Craig, RHP Dylan Ray and LHP Spencer Giesting.
The D-backs' lineup features mostly familiar faces, with an outfield trio of Alek Thomas, Jake McCarthy and Randal Grichuk.
Corbin Carroll played in Saturday's game against the Rockies, and is out of the lineup Sunday, as manager Torey Lovullo has stated his intention to get Carroll action on an every-other-game basis.
With Gabriel Moreno catching and leading off, Adrian Del Castillo will DH, as he continues to recover from what Lovullo described as arm soreness. Ildemaro Vargas and Grae Kessinger will help man the infield as they both compete for the utility role.
On Seattle's side, there are some familiar faces as well. Former D-backs prospect Ryan Bliss will man second base, with Dominic Canzone taking right field. Both players were traded from Arizona to the Mariners in exchange for closer Paul Sewald at the 2023 Trade Deadline.
Otherwise, the Mariners' lineup is mostly full of starters. Though Henry figures to only pitch a short start, he'll get a heavy does of major league hitters in Peoria.