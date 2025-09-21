Diamondbacks Pick Up Massive Victory over Phillies
The Arizona Diamondbacks held on to a thin 4-3 margin, winning a crucial game two against the Philadelphia Phillies at Chase Field. Zac Gallen settled in for an ace-like showing after a rough first inning, and Arizona's hitters fought back to take the lead.
The D-backs are 78-77, and with the New York Mets losing Saturday, they now sit 2.5 games out of a playoff spot with seven games remaining — although they do trail the Cincinnati Reds at 79-76, as well.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Zac Gallen Settles In
Gallen had a shaky first inning, to say the least. He gave up a walk, double and sacrifice fly to give Philadelphia a quick 2-0 lead. It looked as if Gallen was on course for one of his poorer starts.
But that did not happen. Instead, the right-hander bounced back in ace-like fashion, allowing one run over his next six innings of work. He exited a 4-3 contest having thrown seven innings, allowing three runs on four hits and two walks. He struck out nine batters.
After the poor first inning, Gallen looked to be in total command of his arsenal. He picked up 14 whiffs and 22 called strikes, throwing 67 of his 103 pitches for strikes. His only other damage was a solo home run in the fourth.
After Gallen exited, lefty Brandyn Garcia gave up a pair of tough-luck hits and got two outs in the eighth. Ryan Thompson finished the inning scoreless to preserve the 4-3 lead.
Right-hander John Curtiss came in for the save and stranded a two-out single with a relatively efficient, stress-free performance.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Answers Back
The D-backs answered back quickly after Gallen gave up his first two runs. A Corbin Carroll RBI single rewarded a leadoff Geraldo Perdomo double. Arizona knotted the game up at 2-2 in the third, as Ketel Marte knocked in Jake McCarthy.
The D-backs then took the lead with a big sixth inning. Blaze Alexander and James McCann both doubled, then Ildemaro Vargas singled to take a 4-3 lead — one they would not relinquish.
McCarthy had an excellent night, going 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored, Ildemaro Vargas went 2-for-4 with the eventual winning RBI.
The Diamondbacks are still in the race, and a win on Sunday afternoon is much-needed. Left-hander Eduardo Rodriguez will attempt to deliver a winning performance against tough lefty Ranger Suárez.