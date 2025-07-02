Diamondbacks Merrill Kelly With Chance for Series Win vs Giants
The Arizona Diamondbacks won game two of their series against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday, guaranteeing a split of the four-game series. They'll look to take the series win at 6:40 p.m. Wednesday night behind Merrill Kelly.
The Diamondbacks climb above .500 once again. They sit at 43-42, three games out of a Wild Card spot, while the Giants have fallen to 45-41.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs San Francisco Giants Pitching Matchup
RHP Merrill Kelly (3.49 ERA) vs RHP Landen Roupp (3.43 ERA)
Merrill Kelly has been the definition of stability in a rotation that has lacked much of that element in 2025.
The reliable veteran has pitched to excellent results and has generally maintained his sharp command over the course of his 17 starts.
Kelly has been bitten for multiple runs in each of his past three starts, but has still managed to give his team a chance. In his previous start, he gave up five runs to the hot-hitting Marlins, but only three were earned.
Kelly shut down the Giants on May 12, allowing just one run over seven innings. He allowed eight hits in that game, but struck out eight and did not allow a walk. The Diamondbacks could use a lengthy start out of Kelly to give their scuffling bullpen as much cushion as possible.
26-year-old right-hander Landen Roupp will go for San Francisco. Roupp is a talented young arm that emerged to a 3.58 ERA in 2024. He made 23 appearances, but only four starts in his rookie season.
To open 2025, all 16 of his appearances have come as a member of the rotation, and he's been quite successful. He was blown up for six runs over 1.2 innings on June 14, but hasn't allowed an earned run since that start over 11.1 innings.
Roupp splits his pitches primarily between a 93 MPH sinker and a slow looping curve. He also throws a changeup and occasional cutter. The curve is his best pitch, worth +3 Run Value per Statcast. The sinker has not fared as well at -2.
Roupp isn't much of a strikeout arm, but he does limit hard contact and has an above-average 47% ground ball rate. The D-backs will have to choose their pitches carefully to avoid handing San Francisco quick outs.
Diamondbacks vs Giants Lineups
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks vs Giants Bullpens
After Zac Gallen's dominant seven-inning start, the D-backs were able to preserve their bullpen, turning to only Anthony DeSclafani to close out the contest. Manager Torey Lovullo should have most, if not all his high-leverage options available Wednesday.
Due to Tuesday's blowout, the Giants also avoided the use of their back end. Only middle relievers Carson Seymour and Joey Lucchesi appeared in Tuesday's game.