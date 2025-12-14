Diamondbacks Bringing Back Beloved Starting Pitcher

The Arizona Diamondbacks are bringing back Merrill Kelly on a two-year, $40 million free agent contract. This according to a report from The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The D-backs have not yet confirmed the deal.

Free-agent right-hander Merrill Kelly is finalizing a two-year, $40M contract with the Diamondbacks, source tells @TheAthletic — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) December 14, 2025

This is a major development for the D-backs, and the price tag for Kelly exceeds original estimates by a fairly large margin. It speaks to the team's commitment to strengthening their starting pitching heading into 2026.

Arizona Diamondbacks Re-Sign Merrill Kelly

Sep 10, 2025; Arlington, Texas, USA; Texas Rangers pitcher Merrill Kelly throws a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers at Globe Life Field. Mandatory Credit: Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images | Jim Cowsert-Imagn Images

Kelly is one of the most accomplished starting pitchers in franchise history. He signed with Arizona in 2019 after pitching in Korea for four years. He later signed a three-year contract extension that expired at the end of 2025.

In seven seasons with Arizona he went 65-53 in 172 starts, posting a 3.77 ERA and 16.6 Baseball Reference WAR. That included a strong first half with the D-backs in 2025. In 22 starts he posted a 9-6 record with 3.22 ERA

Kelly was traded to the Texas Rangers at the July 31 deadline for three young stating pitching prospects, namely LHP Mitch Bratt, LHP Kohl Drake and RHP David Hagaman. Each of these pitchers has been placed among the top pitching prospects in the organization.

Kelly did not fare quite as well in Texas however, posting a 4.23 ERA in 10 starts while going 3-3. The right-hander will be 37 years old in 2026.

Prior to being traded, Kelly indicated a strong preference to returning to Arizona, where he makes his year-round home and went to high school. He has recently been seen attending Phoenix Suns games as well. In late July he said the following:

"I still want to be here. If I don't get traded, I'm definitely not going to be mad about it. But if I do, yeah, there's always a possibility that I would come back here."

"The front office knows how fond I am of being here and being home. I know my wife is fond of being here and being home. Regardless of what happens after the 31st, being here is never off the table."

The details on whether Kelly's deal includes a third-year option, or any deferrals, are not known as of this writing. However if accounting for $20 million in 2026, that would drive the team's payroll commitment for 2026 up to approximately $169 million.

The D-backs also signed Michael Soroka to a one-year deal and presumably now have their five starters set to begin 2026.

D-backs payroll commitment as of Dec 14 | Jack Sommers

Arizona Diamondbacks Latest News