Diamondbacks Need Brandon Pfaadt to Bounce Back
The Arizona Diamondbacks won their first series since their May 18 on Wednesday, walking a high-wire act over the Atlanta Braves. On Thursday, they'll go for the sweep behind right-hander Brandon Pfaadt, with an early 9:15 a.m. first pitch (Arizona time).
Arizona has won four straight, and has climbed within one game of .500 at 30-31. The Braves continue their descent at 27-33. Both teams could sorely use another win.
Pitching Matchup
RHP Brandon Pfaadt (5.05 ERA) vs RHP Grant Holmes (3.78)
D-backs right-hander Brandon Pfaadt is just five days removed from the worst outing of his career. In a first-inning disaster against the Washington Nationals, Pfaadt allowed six hits, hit two batters, and saw eight earned runs cross the plate — all without recording a single out.
While quite the extreme example, Pfaadt's blowup was perhaps nothing more than a regression toward his expected results. His FIP and expected ERA were both significantly higher than the 3.90 ERA with which he entered his last start.
Those numbers are still ugly. His xERA is now 6.70, and his FIP is 5.01. The righty has struggled to get left-handed hitters out all season — an issue that could rear its head again Thursday with some tough lefty-hitting bats in Atlanta's lineup.
It will be up to Pfaadt to execute and land his pitches along the edges of the zone. As simple as those instructions are, it's not exactly an easy task. He'll have to have his best stuff and command to go the distance and rebound from rock bottom.
Meanwhile, right-hander Grant Holmes has enjoyed a solid season. Perhaps ironically, his peripherals have also told a different story to his 3.78 ERA. He has a 4.02 expected ERA and 4.66 FIP.
With that said, three of his last four starts have been Quality Starts, and his last outing was just one out shy of that designation. He has not allowed more than three runs in a start since May 7.
Holmes relies mainly on a mid-90s four-seam and a tough slider. He also has a curve, cutter and occasional changeup. He's lived on his breaking pitches, as they've been worth +6 Run Value per Statcast.
The last time Arizona met Holmes, they mashed three homers and hung six earned runs on his line over 5.2 innings.
Lineups
Check back later for lineups once available.
Bullpen
Both teams burned their closer in Wednesday night's game, though Arizona's was a bit more eye-catching. Right-handed flamethrower Justin Martinez entered in the eighth inning to rescue a struggling Ryan Thompson, who had put runners at second and third with one out.
Martinez walked a high wire, walking four (one intentionally) and hitting a batter with a pitch. He even walked in a run, but somehow did not allow a hit, struck out four and recorded the tough save.
It took him 37 pitches (only 17 strikes), and he will almost certainly be down Thursday. If the D-backs have a late, close lead, buckle up. Available pitchers will be Jalen Beeks, Juan Morrillo, Kendal Graveman, and Jeff Brigham. Shelby Miller might be available to close.
Meanwhile, Braves' closer Raisel Iglesias continued his struggles, allowing a walk and two hits on 20 pitches. That led to an insurance run that became the difference in the contest.