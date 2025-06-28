Diamondbacks' Ninth-Inning Comeback Falls Just Short vs Marlins
The Arizona Diamondbacks lost to the Miami Marlins by a score of 9-8 to open their homestand on Friday night. Merrill Kelly struggled in the middle innings alongside some poor defense, and a late comeback came up just short.
Down 9-5 to open the ninth inning, Arizona nearly engineered another miraculous victory. With bases loaded and no outs, Geraldo Perdomo walked in an RBI, and a Pavin Smith single brought home two more to make it 9-8.
But a ground ball double play by Tim Tawa would strand the tying and winning runs. Tawa entered the game for first baseman Josh Naylor, who was removed in the seventh inning after striking out.
Naylor tweaked his shoulder in the previous series, but missed just one game. Manager Torey Lovullo said Naylor left Friday's game with neck tightness, which had flared up pregame.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Poor Defense Derails Kelly's Start
Kelly looked exceptionally sharp to begin his outing. He set down his first 11 batters without allowing a baserunner.
The veteran right-hander ended his night with five-plus innings pitched, allowing six hits and five runs, though only three were earned. He punched out seven against just one walk.
The D-backs got Kelly a 1-0 lead in the third. However, Kelly would turn around and give up three straight two-out doubles, allowing Miami to climb back on top 2-1.
But the real damage would happen in the fourth. With one out, Naylor couldn't corral a low throw from Perdomo on a routine ground ball.
Kelly dialed up what could have been a ground ball double play to end the inning, but it ricocheted off his glove in an attempt to snare it, and Perdomo had no play.
With bases loaded and two outs, a 57.6 MPH chopper by Otto Lopez and a throwing error by Kelly followed, giving Miami a 4-1 lead. Not one batted ball in the inning was hard-hit.
Kelly would exit the contest after serving up a solo home run to Kyle Stowers to lead off the fifth.
"Frustrating, disappointing," Kelly said postgame. "Felt really good in the beginning, and then those middle innings kind of just, I don't know where it went.
"Obviously, we had some unfortunate luck, the bases-loaded squibbler that I threw into right field doesn't help. ... I went from attacking the zone to not being able to throw a strike," Kelly said.
Arizona's bullpen didn't fare much better, giving up four more runs over four innings. Right-hander Kevin Ginkel had an impressive night, however, striking out the side with excellent command of his trademark slider.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Belts Three Homers
The Diamondbacks had a solid offensive night overall despite coming up just short in the ninth. Throughout the pitching and defensive difficulties, Arizona was able to answer back and keep the score generally close.
After the rough fourth inning made it 4-1, the D-backs hung three in the home half to knot the score at 4-4. Jake McCarthy crushed a solo homer and Perdomo plated two with a blast of his own. Alek Thomas homered off a left-hander for his fourth of the season to make it 6-5 in the seventh.
For McCarthy, it was his first homer of the season, and the hardest-hit ball of his career at 110.9 MPH. He finished his night 1-for-1 with a walk and two runs scored. Eugenio Suárez made his return to the lineup after dealing with a hand contusion and went 2-for-4.
The Diamondbacks will play an early game two on Saturday behind right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. First pitch is scheduled for 1:10 p.m.