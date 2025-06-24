D-backs Suffer Another Blow as Naylor Leaves Game Early
The injury luck continues to get worse for the Arizona Diamondbacks. First baseman Josh Naylor exited Monday night's contest early, after appearing to tweak his right shoulder on an awkward swing early on.
Just three innings after star third baseman Eugenio Suárez had to leave after being hit on the hand with a pitch, Arizona suffers another blow. Rookie Tim Tawa took over from Naylor at first base.
Diamondbacks' Josh Naylor Leaves Game With Potential Injury
In the second inning, Naylor took an awkward, helicopter-esque swing, and grimaced after doing so. He remained in the game, but appeared to aggravate whatever was bothering him in the top half of the fourth inning.
No information surrounding Naylor's potential injury has been released as of this writing, but Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report on the developing situation.
Naylor is in the midst of a hot streak, with a 12-game hitting streak and a .303/.358/.467 triple slash with nine homers and 51 RBI to this point in the season.
Naylor is known to take aggressive hacks, and usually displays a less-than-pleased-looking demeanor at the plate. But on Monday, something was clearly wrong in his second at-bat. He did not go back out to play defense.
The Diamondbacks are dealing with what has become a downpour of injuries to their lineup.
Gabriel Moreno will be out "weeks, not days" with a hairline fracture in his hand, Corbin Carroll is seeking second opinions after getting an MRI and CT scan on his own hand, and Suárez's injury pulled him out of Monday's game with what is currently being described as a right hand contusion.
Though there is no timeline to Naylor's potential injury nor a designation yet, pulling yet another productive bat from Arizona's lineup can only continue to worsen their playoff outlook.
The Diamondbacks' bench has become quite thin as a result. If Naylor misses significant time, look for Tawa and Pavin Smith to trade off first base playing time.