D-backs' Playoff Hopes Suffer Massive Hit in Ugly Blowout
The Arizona Diamondbacks suffered a blowout to the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday, losing 8-0 to their NL West rivals. The thin layer of hope remaining for a playoff run has disintegrated down to its last particles.
Arizona failed to execute on Wednesday night, stranding the winning run at third base in extra innings. That would have been a prime opportunity to stay in the race, but instead they came into Thursday's day game needing a win, and they could not muster a strong enough effort to do so.
With the Cincinnati Reds winning Thursday, Arizona will now have no choice but to win their upcoming series. If the Reds are swept in their final three games, the D-backs must win two of three. If Cincinnati wins one game, Arizona must sweep. All other situations will lead to elimination.
Arizona Diamondbacks Pitching Staff Blown Up
The Diamondbacks shuffled their pitching plans prior to Thursday's game. Zac Gallen, who has been dealing with illness and fatigue, was given an extra day's rest and will start the opener against the San Diego Padres on Friday.
That meant Jalen Beeks got the open on Thursday and Nabil Crismatt was given bulk duties. Beeks had a successful first inning, but gave up a solo home run to open the second.
Crismatt entered and gave up a solo shot of his own and a two-run single. He then gave up a pair of two-run homers in the fourth. Crismatt exited after just three innings. He gave up seven runs (five earned) and struck out two.
After Crismatt left, the rest of Arizona's bullpen did a solid job, pitching
Recently-selected right-hander Austin Pope threw a scoreless fifth inning in his MLB debut. He came back for the sixth and escaped a walk and a single.
Taylor Rashi threw three scoreless innings, punching out six batters and allowing only one hit and one walk.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Lifeless
After a pair of tough-fought comebacks, there wasn't much left in the tank for Arizona's hitters. They were blanked over six innings by Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who only gave up four hits and two walks on the day.
Geraldo Perdomo, Blaze Alexander, Alek Thomas and Adrian Del Castillo accounted for all of the D-backs' hits against Yamamoto. They were all singles.
Ketel Marte doubled with one out in the eighth — Arizona's only extra-base hit of the game.
The Diamondbacks will head to San Diego fighting for their playoff lives. They'll need a near-miracle to pull off a playoff run.