Diamondbacks Prepare for Top-End Pitcher's Duel
The Arizona Diamondbacks are showing signs of life. On Sunday, they belted out 13 runs, punctuating an extremely needed sweep of the lowly Colorado Rockies in front of thousands of engaged Chase Field home fans.
On Monday, they'll arrive in Texas for a three-game set with the Rangers, with a 5:05 p.m. (Arizona time) first pitch.
Yes, the Diamondbacks will get to see old friend Merrill Kelly in this series. But game one offers perhaps the most exciting pair of arms squaring off.
Arizona Diamondbacks vs Texas Rangers Pitching Matchups
RHP Ryne Nelson (3.20 ERA) vs RHP Nathan Eovaldi (1.38 ERA)
Right-hander Ryne Nelson, barring a resurgence from former ace Zac Gallen, appears to lead the D-backs' group of starters, and for good reason.
Even when Nelson hasn't had his best stuff, he's managed to gut out plus outings. Nelson's trademark fastball continues to baffle hitters, and he's been generally efficient as well.
Nelson threw 5.2 innings of two-run ball his last time out, and that was after struggling through the early portion. He's allowed two or fewer earned runs in nine of his last 10 starts.
Veteran righty Nathan Eovaldi has been even better. Though he has missed some time, he's pitched to a microscopic 1.38 ERA and is walking just 1.62 batters per nine innings. He pitched an eight-inning, one-hit shutout against the Mets his last time out.
Eovaldi throws a mid-90s four-seam and a high-80s splitter as his primary pitches. He also splits time between a cutter and curve, with a rare slider just in case.
He's been worth the most pitching Run Value in baseball, per Statcast, with a +34 number.
His four-seam has been the most hittable pitch in his arsenal, but even that's been limited to a .252 average and .360 slug against. He's given up five homers and 20 walks in 111 innings with 111 punchouts.
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Lineup
Diamondbacks vs Rangers Bullpens
The Rangers have the fourth-best bullpen ERA (3.34) in baseball, despite sustaining some key injuries. Closer Robert Garcia has struggled in August with a 9.82 monthly ERA and two blown saves.
Texas used four arms, including Garcia and fellow leverage arm Phil Maton, who was acquired at the trade deadline. Hoby Milner and Cole Winn both pitched as well, which could limit options for the Rangers Monday.
The D-backs' bullpen continues to be a struggle. Arizona used Jalen Beeks, Kendall Graveman and John Curtiss on Sunday. Graveman continues to free fall, as he gave up three runs over a 34-pitch seventh inning, raising his ERA to 7.13.