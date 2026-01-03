Top D-backs' Pitching Prospect May Reach MLB Sooner than You Think

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been somewhat starved for pitching depth in the minor leagues in recent years, but that could be changing in the upcoming season.

When GM Mike Hazen and the D-backs' front office opted to sell at the 2025 Trade Deadline, the primary collective return in those numerous deals was young pitching with upside.

The most notable such deal was the Merrill Kelly trade, which sent the veteran right-hander to the Texas Rangers in exchange for three high-ceiling pitching prospects from the Rangers' system — Kohl Drake, Mitch Bratt and David Hagaman.

A recent article from Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter broke down every team's most MLB-ready prospect. For the D-backs, it was Drake. Drake currently ranks No. 6 among Arizona's prospects, but No. 1 among D-backs pitching prospects.

Kohl Drake Named Diamondbacks' Most MLB-Ready Prospect

"One of a trio of pitching prospects the D-backs acquired in exchange for Merrill Kelly at the 2025 trade deadline, Drake had a 4.23 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 106 strikeouts in 89.1 innings between Double-A and Triple-A last year. The 6'5", 220-pound lefty has a high floor and is a solid bet to be a back-end starter in the big leagues," Reuter wrote.

Reuter gave Drake a 33% estimated chance to be on the D-backs' opening day roster. That feels a bit optimistic, given the state of Arizona's current rotation.

While Drake certainly may be one of the depth options considered by the D-backs in 2026, it still feels as if it would require multiple injuries prior to the season for him to earn a spot in the opening day rotation.

Arizona currently has five starters after the addition of Michael Soroka and the return of Kelly. Meanwhile, right-hander Cristian Mena is the most likely next man up.

But Drake is certainly an intriguing arm to watch. He struggled a bit in Reno, giving up a 9.18 ERA, with two blowup starts and two solid starts. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury before he had time to level out his sample size.

With that in mind, it feels like a bit of a stretch to expect Drake to reach the OD roster.

However, the left-hander does seem to be on the short list to reach the majors. A mid-season call-up is well within reason, and Drake's strikeout ability from the left-hand side is the definition of a premium asset.

As D-backs fans know all too well, injuries (and underperformance by veterans) can often force the hand of organizations to take a gamble on their more mature prospects. Kelly, Soroka and Eduardo Rodriguez have all struggled with injuries in recent seasons.

It feels almost guaranteed to see Drake reach MLB in the upcoming season at some point, but it may happen sooner than expected, if the unexpected occurs.

