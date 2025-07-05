Diamondbacks Turn to Ryne Nelson to Get Team Out of Funk
The Arizona Diamondbacks were trounced by the Royals 9-3 in front of a big Fourth of July crowd on Friday night. They'll give it another try on Saturday afternoon, first pitch is 1:10 p.m MST.
Arizona is now two games under .500 with a 43-45 record, and they've fallen back to 4.5 games out of a Wild Card spot. While it's still not too late, time is starting to run out for the players to entice their general manager to be an aggressive buyer prior to the July 31 trade deadline.
Diamondbacks and Royals Pitching Matchup
It will be up to Ryne Nelson to continue his hot pitching and help the D-backs get back in the win column. He's been excellent over his last four starts, allowing just five runs, four earned in 22.1 innings. He's walked six and struck out 21.
Dating back to July 2 of 2024, Nelson has pitched to a 3.30 ERA over 150 innings. It's all backed by a 3.33 FIP (Fielding Independent Pitching), meaning there has been no luck involved in these results.
Nelson has become a very fastball-dependent pitcher, but it's a great fastball with ride that he challenges hitters with at the top of the zone. He's been efficient, throwing strikes and inducing quick contact outs.
Michael Wacha had a 2.88 ERA through his first 12 starts, going 3-4. But in five June starts he went 1-4 with a 5.40 ERA. The culprit has been the longball, as he's given up two homers in the three of the five starts.
Wacha's fastball velocity has remained a consistent 93.2 MPH, which is almost exactly the same as the 93.5 he clocked as a rookie in 2013. Wacha has a cutter, sinker, changeup, slider, and curveball.
The veteran right-hander has made nine career starts against the D-backs, with the two most recent ones going Arizona's way. Wacha allowed eight runs in 8.2 innings in those two starts.
Diamondbacks and Royals Lineups
D-backs and Royals Bullpen Availability
Eduardo Rodriguez was left out to wear it Friday, but still was only able to record 13 outs before he gave up nine runs. John Curtiss, Ryan Thompson, Jalen Beeks, and Jake Woodford all had to work Friday. Encouragingly, they combined to throw 4.2 scoreless innings.
Shelby Miller, Kevin Ginkel, and Kyle Backhus all had the night off and should be available Saturday. However Nelson is on a pitch count of about 85. If the D-backs need more than three relievers they'll need to tap into one of Friday night's pitchers on a back-to-back.
Owing to Kris Bubic going seven innings and the score being lopsided, the Royals only had to use two relievers, Daniel Lynch IV and Sam Long. The rest of their sixth ranked bullpen is rested after a night off.