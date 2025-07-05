Eduardo Rodríguez Blown Up as Diamondbacks Fall to Royals
In a disappointing July 4 outcome, Arizona Diamondbacks' were blown out 9-3 by the Kansas City Royals to open their three-game series. Eduardo Rodriguez suffered his worst start since coming off the Injured List, and the offense couldn't keep pace.
The Diamondbacks continue to go in the wrong direction, falling to 43-45. The Royals improve to 42-47.
Arizona Diamondbacks Eduardo Rodríguez Blown Up vs Royals
The veteran left-hander had not given up more than two runs in a game since coming off the injured list. He boasted a 1.98 ERA in the month of June.
But the Royals, who came into Friday's game with the worst offense in the majors, were able to tee off on Rodriguez right away. He hit the first batter of the game, gave up a single and then issued a three-run homer to Vinnie Pasquantino without recording an out.
From there, Rodriguez's night would not improve. He gave up three more in the second inning for a 6-2 deficit, helped along by a missed catch error by Ketel Marte.
Rodriguez lasted just 4.1 innings, giving up nine runs (eight earned) on an unbelievable 12 hits, including three homers (two by Pasquantino). The third inning was his only scoreless frame of the night.
Curiously enough, Rodriguez did not issue a walk and struck out seven, despite his ugly line. He did, however, allow eight batted balls of 100 MPH or more — all eight landed for hits. Pasquantino and Bobby Witt Jr. each went 3-for-5 on the night.
That nine-run explosion set Kansas City up early and they never looked back. Although the D-backs' bullpen was able to 4.2 scoreless innings, Arizona's offense was never able to catch up to the downpour.
Arizona Diamondbacks' Offense Shut Down by Royals
After the three-run first, it looked as if the D-backs were going to attempt to keep pace with the Royals. They put up two runs of their own to close the gap to 3-2 in the bottom of the first.
But Arizona's hitters would squander the remaining opportunities as they arose. They stranded runners on the corners with no outs in the third, then went without another run until the sixth, when Eugenio Suárez crushed his 28th homer of the season to lead off the inning.
Seven D-backs hitters each recorded at least one base hit, but Suárez's homer was the only one to go for extra bases. Geraldo Perdomo went 2-for-3 with two walks.
Arizona stranded nine and went just 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position, despite working eight hits and four walks.
Ryne Nelson will look to even the series on Saturday, going against veteran right Michael Wacha at 1:10 p.m.