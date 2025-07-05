Diamondbacks Activate Star Outfielder From Injured List
On Saturday, the Arizona Diamondbacks activated star outfielder Corbin Carroll from the 10-day injured list, the team announced.
In a corresponding move, rookie utility player Tim Tawa was optioned to Triple-A Reno.
Carroll has been racing back from his injury — a chip fracture in his left wrist. On Thursday, the young star made a surprise appearance in the Arizona Complex League for a rehab appearance.
Carroll went on the IL on June 24, retroactive to June 21. To see him return in such a short window is nothing short of remarkable, but speaks to the type of player he is. He reported minimal discomfort in his live BP session Friday.
Manager Torey Lovullo hinted at a possible return in his press conference on Friday, but would not give a date. As it turned out, that date was as imminent as possible.
The star outfielder had been in the modst of an excellent young season to open 2025. He's slashed .255/.341/.573 with a .914 OPS over his first 72 games before going on the Injured List.
He already has 20 home runs, 13 doubles and nine triples. Those nine triples still lead the majors despite his missed time.
The Diamondbacks' offense has not necessarily taken much of a step back in Carroll's absence, still ranking third in MLB in runs scored and OPS and fourth in home runs, but they're on a three-game losing streak, and could use the boost of one of their key top-end offensive contributors.
As of this writing, it is unknown if Carroll will be in Saturday's lineup. Diamondbacks On SI will continue to report the latest.
Arizona Diamondbacks Option Tim Tawa
The right-hand hitting Tawa has been on a major slump at the plate. In his last 15 games, he's gone just 4-for-41, and has seen his average lower all the way down to .200 with a .617 OPS.
Tawa has been a versatile defensive player, filling in nearly every defensive position, save for shortstop and catcher.
With the recent surge by outfielder Jake McCarthy, Arizona made the tough decision to send Tawa back to Triple-A Reno, where he had previously hit to an astounding .391/.462/.957, 1.419 OPS in the offense-heavy Pacific Coast League.
With the recent loss of Ildemaro Vargas, Arizona will be missing some defensive versatility, particularly in the infield, but a stint in the minors may be just what Tawa needs to regain his swing. Blaze Alexander will serve as the primary utility infielder, filling in at second, third and shortstop as needed.