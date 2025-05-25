Diamondbacks in Salvage Mode to Avoid Sweep by Cardinals
The Arizona Diamondbacks will attempt to salvage the third game of their series against the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday and avoid a sweep. First pitch is 11:15 a.m. MST, 1:15 p.m. CST.
The first two games were one run affairs in which St. Louis beat the D-backs 4-3 and 6-5. Both contests were similar in that the offense could not get much going against the Cardinals starting pitchers, scored late, but ultimately fell short.
There is light rain in the forecast for most of the afternoon, with eight to nine mile per hour winds forecast to be blowing straight in from center field.
Pitching Matchup
Brandon Pfaadt, RHP 7-3, 3.81 ERA, 5.00 FIP in 56.2 innings pitched. Pfaadt got his major league leading seventh win in his last start, beating the Dodgers. He allowed three runs in six innings, all three runs coming on solo homers. It was an odd outing as there was a lot of hard contact, and he did not strike out a single batter. But he only walked one and got plenty of early run support.
Pfaadt pitched at Busch Stadium once before, on April 22, 2024. He took a no-decision, going 5.1 innings and allowing two runs on two hits and three walks.
Sonny Gray, RHP 5-1, 4.02 ERA, 3.79 FIP in 56 innings pitched. Gray is in the second year of a three year $75 million contract. The 13 year veteran bounced back from a rough start against the Phillies, (3.2 IP, 7 earned runs), to toss six shutout innings against the Tigers May 19, picking up his fifth win.
While he's spent roughly two thirds of his career in the America league, it's still strange that he's only faced the Diamondbacks one prior time, and that came in 2015 with the Oakland A's. Gray throws 92 MPH sinkers and four seamers, along with a sweeper against righties and a big looping curveball and change ups against lefties as his out pitches.
Lineups
A banged up and slumping Corbin Carroll is back in the lineup for Arizona after getting most of the night off Saturday. (He pinch ran late in the game).
Ketel Marte had not yet homered when he went on the injured list with a hamstring injury April 5. It took him a handful of games to get his timing back. But since May 8 he's hit eight homers in 15 games, 65 plate appearance. He's batted .291/.400/.781, 1.181 OPS over that span.
The Cardinals lineup remains unchanged from yesterday, save for catcher Pedro Pages taking back over behind the plate from Yohel Pozo. St. Louis has been outhit 20-12 in this series, but drawn six walks to the D-backs three, and their hits have come at all the right times.
Bullpens
Justin Martinez piched the eighth inning on Saturday, blowing a lead and taking the loss. It's expected that he will not be used on back to to back days having just come off the injured list. Kevin Ginkel and Shelby Miller warmed up in eighth inning, but did not get into the game. Jalen Beeks worked one inning but threw only 10 pitches.
Ryan Helsley needed 31 pitches to escape the ninth inning and record a save. He had thrown 22 pitches on Friday and is certainly not available. Kyle Leahy also worked two straight days and is likely down for this game. Expect to see one or more of Phil Maton, Jojo Romero, and John King out of the pen Sunday.