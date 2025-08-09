Diamondbacks Seek Series Win, Rodriguez Seeks Consistency
The Arizona Diamondbacks will look to secure a series victory over the Colorado Rockies Saturday night. First pitch is 5:10 p.m. MST.
They won the first game of the series on Friday by a score of 6-1 behind a strong outing from Zac Gallen and a big night by Blaze Alexander.
The D-backs are 55-61 and are hoping to take advantage of a poor Rockies team to climb back closer to .500. The Rockies are 30-85, and hoping to win 12 more games out of the final 47 to avoid tying the ignominious record of the most losses in MLB history set by the White Sox last year at 121.
Diamondbacks and Rockies Pitching Matchup
24-year-old right-hander Bradley Blalock's second call-up is not going any better than his first one last year. Several horrific outings have blemished what otherwise could have been a step forward. He gave up 12 runs in 3.1 innings on May 10.
That got him optioned to Triple-A, but when he came back he threw three straight good outings, allowing just three runs in 17 innings. But then in his most recent outing against the Pirates he gave up seven runs in 5.2 innings.
Blalock narrowly missed a quality start in the only time he's faced the Diamondbacks. That came in 2024 when he went 5.2 innings, allowing three runs in a no-decision.
Blalock has a mid-90's four-seamer he throws 45% of the time. He hardly gets any swing-and-miss on the pitch at all, and it's been hit hard, to the tune of a .365 batting average and .622 slugging against. He also throws a slider, curve, and cutter.
Eduardo Rodriguez is coming off a solid, if unspectacular effort against the Athletics on August 3. He went five inings, allowing two runs on six hits and three walks. He struck out five.
Little has changed in Rodriguez's arsenal over the years, as he relies on his four-seamer, changeup and cutter. The velocity is virtually exactly the same as it's been for the last five years, 92 MPH.
His hard-hit rates against and barrel rate against are better than last year, and very much in line with his career averages. But he has a career-low Left On Base percentage of 68.9%. He's also been the victim of poor defense at times.
But while his FIP and xERA of 4.29 are a run or more lower than his actual ERA, there are times when he's done himself no favors, putting balls in bad spots at the wrong times.
Under contract for two more years after 2026, and with Corbin Burnes missing from next year's rotation, it's imperative that Rodriguez discover his past form. The stuff is the same. Now he just needs to figure out the results.
Diamondbacks vs Rockies Lineup
(Check back later for lineups.)
Diamondbacks and Rockies Bullpens
Thanks to Zac Gallen throwing six innings, the bullpen was not overly taxed on Friday night. Kendall Graveman, Andrew Saalfrank and Casey Kelly each worked an inning.
The Rockies also got six innings from their starter, Austin Gomber, albeit not very effective ones, as he gave up six runs. That limited the Rockies bullpen exposure to just two relievers over two innings pitched by Nick Anderson and Juan Mejia.
With Seth Halvorsen going on the injured list, Victor Vodnik will get the save chance if the Rockies have one.