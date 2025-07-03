Diamondbacks' Ketel Marte Reacts to Winning All-Star Fan Vote
Arizona Diamondbacks' star second baseman Ketel Marte was named an All-Star starter on Wednesday, leading all National League vote-getters in Phase 2 votes.
Following the announcement, Marte met with members of the media, thanking all who helped him achieve the accolade.
Marte will start the All-Star Game at second base for the second time in as many seasons and the third time in his career, despite heavy fan support for Dodgers' infielder Tommy Edman, who placed second.
"For me, it's incredible," Marte said without a translator. "I never give up. I know I was out for one month, but I just work hard every day. I'm that kind of player who believes in God every time. I know I work hard and I know what kind of talent I have," Marte said.
Then, speaking through team translator Alex Arpiza, Marte expressed his gratitude, saying Arizona has become his true home.
"I'm very grateful. Arizona's my home. What Arizona does for me and my family, I'm so grateful. I'm not, maybe, Dominican anymore. I'm from Arizona now," Marte said.
Marte thanked his teammates, fans and manager for the concerted effort required to get him a starting spot. Lovullo and members of the Diamondbacks even campaigned at a local Chick-Fil-A to garner fan votes publically.
"For someone to lose practically a month of action, to be able to be a starter, it's something incredible. ... Incredibly grateful, not everyone does that for a teammate. I've known Torey for nine years now, there's no way for me to repay them for that effort," Marte said.
"There's no words. There's nothing I can do to show my appreciation. I recall when I was in rehab over at Salt River Fields. ... I said 'you're going to see me in the All-Star Game. I'm here now but you're going to see me in the All-Star Game.'"
Although the external effort was strong, Marte's play did much of the work for him. Despite missing an entire early month with a hamstring injury, he's hit 17 home runs, and his raking to the tune of a .296/.400/.583 slash and a .983 OPS.
"Since I was a kid I knew I had incredible talent. It's a blessing from God. When you arrive here and you're humble, you work hard, things are going to work out well for you," Marte said.
The 2025 All-Star Game will take place on Wednesday, July 15 at 8:00 p.m. Eastern, 5:00 p.m. Arizona time at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia.