Diamondbacks Hope to Stay Hot as they Enter the Nation's Capitol
The Arizona Diamondbacks take on the Washington Nationals at 3:45 p.m. Arizona time, in the D-backs' second road series of the year.
Arizona holds a 4-3 record entering Friday's matchup after taking their last series against the Yankees, setting themselves up for a strong road trip overall.
Starting Pitching
Brandon Pfaadt
On the mound for the Diamondbacks is right-hander Brandon Pfaadt. In his last outing the recently-extended 26-year-old pitched a Quality Start, going six innings and allowing three earned runs against the Cubs.
After earning a highly-contested Opening Day rotation spot, expectations have been raised for Pfaadt. His incredible strikeout ability and status as an innings-eater have made him a fixture in Arizona's pitching staff.
Against Washington he has only pitched once, going 6.1 innings and allowing three runs while striking out none. 2025's Nationals club however is a completely different ball club, with a myriad of new talent which has come up from the minor leagues, and is prepared to give any opposing pitcher a hard time.
Jake Irvin
Pitching for the Nationals is the 6-foot-6 righty Jake Irvin. He was solid in his first start of the year, pitching five innings of two run ball against a powerful Phillies lineup, but still came away with a loss.
Irvin's career numbers against the Diamondbacks are less positive, having faced them three times and pitching to a 4.80 ERA across 15 innings, striking out nine batters.
Washington's rotation is rather inexperienced, and as one of the more experienced arms among the group, they will be counting on Irvin to provide them with quality innings. With the D-backs' offense ranking among the best in the league, this matchup will certainly be a tone-setter for the rest of the series.
Lineups
The Diamondbacks are led off by their MVP combo of Corbin Carroll and Ketel Marte. Carroll mashed his first home run on Tuesday, but since then was held largely quiet by the Yankees pitching staff.
In his career against the Nationals however he has been anything but quiet. In just 12 games he has hit to an average of .405 with three home runs, eight RBIs and 15 runs scored.
Another factor to watch will be third baseman Eugenio Suárez who has gotten off to a historic start to the 2025 season, already mashing a league leading five home runs. He has also hit the Nationals quite well in his career, hitting .294 with 15 home runs in 50 games.
For the Nationals a familiar face fills the DH spot. Josh Bell, the former Diamondback, is back in the nation's capitol for a second stint. He played a key role in Arizona's stellar second half in 2024, but has found himself to be a key contributor to the Nationals' lineup.
Dylan Crews, Washington's top prospect, is playing right field. While he was selected just behind Paul Skenes in the 2023 MLB Draft, they have gotten off to vastly different starts in the major leagues. In five games this year he has yet to record his first major league hit, striking out in 10 of his first 19 plate appearances while walking only once.